Cowboys activate Noah Brown from COVID-19 list, Zack Martin remains on it

The Cowboys got a player off the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, but it’s not the one they really want back for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

The team announced that wide receiver Noah Brown has been activated from the list. Right guard Zack Martin remains on the list, however, and hopes of getting him back in time to play are flagging.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys will fly Martin to Tampa privately if he tests negative twice in a 24-hour span, but admitted it’s unlikely to play out that way on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday.

“I think it will be a stretch,” Jones said.

Brown is eligible to play, but it’s been a while since he’s practiced and that may lead the Cowboys to go in another direction when it comes to deciding who will be active for the opener.

