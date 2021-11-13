Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said wide receiver Michael Gallup was 100 percent recovered from his calf injury and he’ll make his first appearance in the lineup since Week One as a result.

Gallup has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury and his status will likely have some bearing on the role Gallup plays on Sunday.

The Cowboys also announced that defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Hill tore his ACL last season and will make his 2021 debut if he plays against Atlanta.

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was called up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Greg Zuerlein to round out Saturday’s moves in Dallas.

Cowboys activate Michael Gallup, Trysten Hill originally appeared on Pro Football Talk