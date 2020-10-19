The Cowboys officially dropped quarterback Dak Prescott from the active roster on Monday afternoon and his departure makes room for the return of a defensive starter.

Prescott has been placed on injured reserve as a result of the compound ankle fracture he suffered against the Giants in Week Five. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been activated from injured reserve in the corresponding move.

Vander Esch broke his collarbone after playing 23 snaps of the team’s season-opening loss to the Rams. He had three tackles in that game and has been practicing the last couple of weeks in anticipation of this return to the lineup.

That return should come against the Cardinals on Monday night and the hope is that he can help the team get a win in Andy Dalton‘s first start for the team.

Cowboys activate Leighton Vander Esch, put Dak Prescott on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk