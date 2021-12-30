Cowboys activate Jourdan Lewis from COVID reserve

The Cowboys have cornerback Jourdan Lewis back with the team on Thursday.

Lewis was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. He was placed on the list on Christmas Eve and did not play in last Sunday night’s win over Washington as a result.

Lewis has made 11 starts in his 14 appearances for Dallas this season and has 53 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Kelvin Joseph got the start against Washington with Lewis unavailable.

His return to action leaves the Cowboys with six active roster players on their COVID-19 reserve list. The team also placed a pair of practice squad defensive backs — cornerback Kyron Brown and safety Tyler Coyle — on the reserve list Thursday.

