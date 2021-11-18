Cowboys activate Greg Zuerlein off COVID-19 list

The Cowboys will have their kicker back for Sunday’s contest against Kansas City.

Dallas announced on Thursday that Greg Zuerlein has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Zuerlein missed last week’s win over the Falcons while on the list. Lirim Hajrullahu was elevated from the practice squad to fill in for Zuerlein, connecting on five extra points in the 43-3 blowout victory.

In his second season with the Cowboys, Zuerlein is 14-of-18 on field goals and 21-of-23 on extra points. He’s also sent 80 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Running backs coach Skip Peete also returned to practice on Thursday after missing last week’s game due to COVID-19.

