What was expected for the Cowboys after one of their cuts has now come to pass.

Dallas has activated kicker Greg Zuerlein off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Zuerlein was recovering from offseason back surgery. He’s now slated to kick in Dallas’ preseason finale against Jacksonville on Sunday. The Cowboys cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday, an indication that Zuerlein was ready to practice and play.

Zuerlein signed with the Cowboys as a free agent last offseason after eight seasons with the Rams. He rejoined his former special teams coach, John Fassel, in Dallas.

In 2020, Zuerlein was 34-of-41 on field goals and 33-of-36 on extra points.

Cowboys activate Greg Zuerlein off the PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk