Cowboys activate DeMarcus Lawrence from injured reserve

Cowboys defenders are “very, very happy” about DeMarcus Lawrence‘s return. The Cowboys made the defensive end’s return official Thursday, activiating him off injured reserve.

Lawrence fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the team’s Sept. 15 practice. He has missed 10 games.

The two-time Pro Bowler made five tackles and forced a fumble in the season opener.

He has 11.5 sacks in his past 33 games.

The team also elevated safety Tyler Coyle from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

