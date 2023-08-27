Cowboys’ acquisition of Trey Lance will be judged on ability to improve certain traits

Roster improvement is a 24-7, 365-day task in the NFL. Just days before NFL rosters must be cut down to 53, here the Cowboys are, adding more pieces to the silver and blue puzzle. Sending a fourth-round draft pick to San Francisco, the Cowboys added to their QB depth by acquiring former No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance.

Only 28 months ago, the 49ers seemingly bet the farm on a young kid from North Dakota State. Packaging three first-round picks and some change, they traded up and drafted who they believed was the perfect QB for Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system.

Lance was coming off a standout 2019 season where he posted 28 touchdown passes, 1,100 rushing yards, zero interceptions and a perfect 16-0 record. His 2020 season was derailed by COVID-19 shutdowns. He was undeveloped as a passer but possessed elite physical traits and a running ability that set him apart from other prospects.

Things rarely unfold as planned in the NFL and that was especially true in this case. After failing to secure even the QB2 spot in training camp, San Francisco decided they’d seen enough.

Trade: 49ers are sending their former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a mid-round, per sources. Lance now gets a fresh start in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/UxKNpljktv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2023

Dallas hopes a fresh start, reduced expectations and a new voice in his ear is all Lance needs to turnaround his otherwise disappointing career.

Is Trey Lance undevelopable?

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

There’s long been a debate over what skills can be developed with practice and coaching and what skills and traits tend to be more inate. Statements like “you can’t teach accuracy” and “you either have it or you don’t” have been common statements said by otherwise intelligent football minds.

But that kind of fatalistic view is dangerously reductive and serves as an insult to coaching, practice, and teammates. While not all players will improve, all players theoretically possess the ability to improve.

Pro Football Focus studied the issue recently and identified some areas which QBs tend to improve and other areas that tend to stay stagnant. It’s safe to say the findings are extremely intriguing to a team like the Cowboys who are hoping to develop Lance.

What traits and skills can/can’t be improved?

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to the previously mentioned study, some parts of a QB’s game are easier to refine than others. Pocket presence and sacks taken are two areas that don’t seem to improve over time.

Sacks are regarded as a QB stat. While some sacks can be directly linked to poor pass protection, sack rates tend to follow passers from team to team regardless of level of play from the offensive line.

But what about accuracy, expected points added (EPA), anticipation, decision-making, etc…?

Accuracy and decision-making are inevitably linked. Passers are universally more successful passing when they throw to open targets (as opposed to perfectly covered targets). Veteran QBs have a knack for finding those open targets and avoiding the perfectly covered ones.

Knowing the plays, understanding the timing, and reading the coverage all lead to easier throws, accurately delivered passes and execution with anticipation. Additionally, mechanics and footwork have been proven to lead to more successful passes (i.e. accuracy).

All of these items can be improved on and all lead to more successful production, which is often measured in EPA.

Turns out QB performance improves with time and development. pic.twitter.com/Xozxn4oC9s — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) August 26, 2023

Survivor bias is an issue with the EPA growth curves since bad QBs don’t get continued opportunities to develop while improving QBs continue to get more and more opportunities. But EPA production is still seen as something that can improve dramatically as a passer develops.

All in all, there are many areas in which a QB can improve and most of them are linked to how things advance between the QB’s ears. Getting Lance in a patient and informative QB room could be very beneficial for his development.

Will Lance improve?

Obviously, the 49ers didn’t think so or they wouldn’t have folded their hand. Teams don’t like to admit defeat so the fact they walked away from their highly drafted prospect speaks volumes.

The Cowboys may also see him as a long-shot, but for them it’s a long-shot worth taking. No position is more influential in determining winners and losers than the NFL QB and smart teams are always looking to develop them.

As K.D. Drummond wrote in his instant analysis, Lance isn’t a threat to Dak Prescott in virtually any scenario. The Cowboys are committed to Prescott and can’t financially afford to let him play out his contract. They’re obligated to extend him.

At most, Lance is a threat for QB2.

Shanahan is regarded as the “QB whisperer” so it’s tough to argue Mike McCarthy can get something from Lance that Shanahan couldn’t. But external factors also need to be considered because things didn’t fall in Lance’s favor in San Francisco and a case can be made his situation in Dallas could be better for him.

What needs to be kept in mind is QBs actually do develop and to say Lance “is what he is” simply because he’s struggled up until now, isn’t fair or remotely accurate.

Skills can be developed, and as we discussed above, many of them are linked. If the Cowboys can get Lance comfortable with one part of his game, other parts will follow.

It’s ok to say Lance probably won’t develop, just don’t say he can’t develop because the numbers show most skills are developable and the timeline is different for everyone.

