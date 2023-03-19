Cowboys acquiring Brandin Cooks from Texans

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is on the move … again.

This time the veteran won’t be changing states, just teams, and conferences.

Cooks is going from the Houston Texans to the Dallas Cowboys.

Texans trading WR Brandin Cooks to Cowboys for 2023 5th round pick + 2024 6th round pick. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/9Bbyq3E6cR — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2023

In return, the Texans get a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft and a sixth-rounder in the 2024 selection process from the NFC East team.

Cooks has already been on the Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints. He has 630 receptions for 8,616 yards and 49 touchdowns.

