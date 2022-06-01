Cowboys’ 90-man roster by jersey number, including 13 swaps from last season

With the Dallas Cowboys in the midst of their 2022 offseason organized activities, fans can start getting accustomed to the names attached to the uniform. Certainly some things will change over the next several weeks, but by and large this is the group they are going to enter training camp with. That means the 53-man roster is almost assured to come from within this group.

Executive VP Stephen Jones said that Dallas isn’t done in the talent acquisition process, but the club has been eligible to sign free agents for multiple weeks now without it impacting the compensatory formula, but they haven’t. So as the pictures get released, like this look at the best snaps from Week 1 of OTAs, through organized team activities and the minicamp, here’s a roll call of jersey number and name to be stored in the memory banks.

The list includes a couple double-ups, which is just fine during the offseason. Rookie UDFAs will often sport numbers that are assigned to players on a different unit (offense, defense or special teams) and then are reassigned numbers if the player makes the 53-man roster.

No. 1. CB Kelvin Joseph (Jersey Change)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

No. 1 K Jonathan Garibay (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys kicker Jonathan Garibay (1) goes through his kicking routine during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 2 Jourdan Lewis (Number Change)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 3 CB Anthony Brown (Number Change)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

No. 3 Dennis Houston (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dennis Houston (3) catches a pass during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 4 QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks during a news conference following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 5 Punter Bryan Anger

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jason Croom (81) attempts to block the punt of Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 WR Jaquarii Roberson (UDFA Rookie)

September 18, 2021: the ACC matchup at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC. (Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media)

No. 7 CB Trevon Diggs

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts to getting an interception against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 QB Cooper Rush

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 LB Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons throws the first pitch before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

No. 13 WR Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

No. 14 LB Jabril Cox

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (14) and defensive end Chauncey Golston (59) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 WR Ty Fryfogle (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ty Fryfogle (14) runs after a catch during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 15 QB Will Grier

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Will Grier (15) look on as quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

No. 16 WR T.J. Vasher

Dallas Cowboys receiver T.J. Vasher runs after a reception during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 17 QB Ben DiNucci

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci throws a pass during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 18 WR Jalen Tolbert (Third Round)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 WR Dontario Drummond (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dontario Drummond (19) runs during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 20 RB Tony Pollard

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 21 RB Ezekiel Elliott

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates a second quarter touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 RB Rico Dowdle (Number Change)

Aug 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (34) runs the ball against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 Safety Israel Mukuamu (Number Change)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Israel Mukuamu (38) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

No. 25 CB Nahshon Wright

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) and defensive end Azur Kamara (54) celebrate after Wright recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 26 Kyron Brown

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kyron Brown (36) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

No. 27 Safety Jayron Kearse

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

No. 28 Safety Malik Hooker

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) celebrates his interception with teammates against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No. 29 CB C.J. Goodwin

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back C.J. Goodwin (29) catches a pass for a first down on a fake punt in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 30 CB DaRon Bland (Fifth-Round Pick)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (30) goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 31 Safety Tyler Coyle (Number change)

Dallas Cowboys safety Tyler Coyle attempts to prevent a touchback on a punt during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

No. 32 RB Aaron Shampkin (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys running back Aaron Shampkin (32) runs during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 34 RB Malik Davis (UDFA Rookie)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys runningback Malik Davis (34) runs off the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 35 FB Ryan Nall (Free Agent)

Nov 8, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

No. 36 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart runs with the ball during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 37 RB JaQuan Hardy

Dallas Cowboys running back JaQuan Hardy, right, scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace, left, and safety Jared Mayden, second left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

No. 39 CB Quandre Mosley (UDFA Rookie)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Quandre Mosely (39) walks on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 40 Safety Juanyeh Thomas (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (40) runs drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 41 Safety Markquese Bell (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) runs with ball the after intercepting a pass during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

No. 43 LB Aaron Hansford (UDFA Rookie)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Aaron Hansford (43) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 44 LS Jake McQuaide

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

No. 46 FB Nick Ralston

Dallas Cowboys full back Nick Ralston (46) celebrates after the Dallas Cowboys score the winning touchdown in overtime of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

No. 47 LB Storey Jackson (UDFA Rookie)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Storey Jackson (47) during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 48 TE Jake Ferguson (Fourth-round Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (48) goes through drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 49 TE Peyton Hendershot (UDFA Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (49) runs after a reception during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 50 LB Devin Harper (Sixth-round Rookie)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (50) goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 51 LB Devante Bond

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devante Bond (51) is helped off the field during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

No. 52 DE Mika Tafua (UDFA Rookie)

November 26, 2021, Salt Lake City, UT:

The University of Utah Utes Football team takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, November 26, 2021.

(Photo by Rob Gray/University of Utah)

No. 53 Damone Clark (Fifth-round Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (53) observes practice during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 54 DE Sam Williams (Second-round Rookie)

No. 55 LB Leighton Vander Esch

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a tackles against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56 DE Dante Fowler, Jr (Free Agent)

Nov 26, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 57 LB Luke Gifford

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford (57) reacts after blocking the kick from New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

No. 58 DT Austin Faolliu

This is a 2021 photo of Austin Faoliu of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

No. 59 DL Markaviest "Big Kat" Bryant (UDFA Rookie)

Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant (1) jumps on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) for a sack at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. LSU defeated Auburn 23-20.

Jc Auburnlsu 71

No. 60 OL Isaac Alarcon

Dallas Cowboys practice squad guard Isaac Alarcon leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

No. 61 OT Amon Simon (UDFA Rookie)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Amon Simon (61) runs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 62 Center Braylon Jones

Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Braylon Jones (62) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

No. 63 Center Tyler Biadasz

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 64 OL James Empey (UDFA Rookie)

photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

No. 65 Center Alec Lindstrom (UDFA Rookie)

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (OL28) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 66 OG Connor McGovern

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern (66) runs during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 68 Center Matt Farniok

Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) prepares to block during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 70 OG Zack Martin

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

No. 71 Matt Waletzko (Fifth-round Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (71) goes through drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 72 DT Trysten Hill

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) walks onto the field against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 73 OL Tyler Smith (First-round Rookie)

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 75 OT Josh Ball

Jul 24, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Josh Ball (76) and center Braylon Jones (62) stretch during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

No. 76 OT Aviante Collins

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Aviante Collins (61) runs off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

No. 77 OT Tyron Smith

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) stands on the field for warmups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 78 OT Terence Steele

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 80 WR Brandon Smith

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandon Smith (80) warms up before playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

No. 81 WR Simi Fehoko

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Simi Fehoko (81) runs the ball during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 83 WR James Washington (Free Agent)

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

No. 84 TE Sean McKeon

Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) shakes off a tackle attempt by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) as he sprints to the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov, 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 85 WR Noah Brown

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 86 TE Dalton Schultz

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

No. 87 Jeremy Sprinkle

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (87) is tackled by New York Giants inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney (49) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No. 88 WR CeeDee Lamb

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 89 TE Ian Bunting (Number Change)

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Ian Bunting (89) in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 90 DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 91 DT Carlos Watkins

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) celebrates after a defensive play against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No. 92 DE Dorance Armstrong

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 93 DE Tarell Basham

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) holds up his necklace that reads “hotbeds” during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 94 DT Josiah Bronson (Number Change)

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson Jr. (91) in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 95 DT John Ridgeway (Fifth-round Rookie)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle John Ridgeway (95) walks off the field after the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 96 DT Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

No. 97 DT Osa Odighizuwa

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (14) is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

No. 98 DT Quinton Bohanna

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (98) warms up during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 99 DE Chauncey Golston (Number Change)

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (59) recovers a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

