Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Trading Cooper, Lawrence for better picks, massive savings

The Dallas Cowboys have done an excellent job of drafting over the years, finding individual talent. However, their team still hasn’t been able to turn the corner and find sustained or ultimate playoff success and their offseason strategy deserves to be questioned. As good as Will McClay is at identifying talent, the team handcuffs him with no free agent additions of note and certain positions they absolutely refuse to invest heavy draft capital in. They also refuse, steadfastly, to trade up in the draft.

In this exercise, one of many that will be run this season, we’ll correct the latter. In fact, we’ll explore one of the biggest discussions of the offseason, what things look like in a world where the front office no longer wants Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence on the roster. In this mock exercise, they are used in pre-draft trades to net the Cowboys more and better draft picks.

There are several types of mock drafts. Some are predictions on what the drafter feels a team would do if the simulation fell a certain way. Others fall in the category of what a team should do, given the drafters evaluation of needs and capital. The former takes into account the team’s draft history, tendencies and the like; paying attention to positional preference and looking to be as accurate as possible. The latter focuses on correcting the team’s perceived draft shortcomings and trying to show them a better way.

Some mix it all together.

Pre-Draft Trade: Send DE DeMarcus Lawrence, 2023 2nd-round pick to Atlanta Falcons for 2.43

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Cowboys would do it: If the rumors are true (and multiple people think they are), Dallas is heavily considering moving on from Lawrence. So turning him into a trade asset if they could is definitely something they’d look to do if there was a parter out there for them. Moving Lawrence saves Dallas $8 million off of this year’s cap but more importantly $29 million off the 2023 cap. They’d obviously re-sign Randy Gregory using this money and plan to move Micah Parsons into a full-time DE role.

Why the Falcons would do it: DE is one of Atlanta’s biggest needs and they have to see a golden opportunity to try and win the NFC South with no Drew Brees or Tom Brady. This would open them up to taking a receiver with their top pick at No. 8 (though they didn’t in this mock because we didn’t control their picks) like Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and they have an extra second in next year’s draft now as well.

Draft-Day Trade: Send 1.24, WR Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns for 1.13, 2023 3rd-round pick

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Score

COWBOYS

1.24 = 740

BROWNS

1.13 = 1150

2023 3rd = ~100

Why the Cowboys would do it: Again, playing out the idea Dallas is interested in moving on from Cooper, a trade over a release is clearly a wiser decision. This trade sees Cooper’s value as that of around 500 points, or mid-second rounder.

Trading Cooper saves them $16 million off this year’s cap and removes $22 million off of both 2023 and 2024. CeeDee Lamb becomes WR1 and the team obviously has to make other moves at the position in free agency and this draft to shore things up around him. Stocking cap space for future extensions for Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons is the focus, and grabbing one of this draft’s blue-chip prospects is the icing on the cake.

Why the Browns would do it: The Browns seemed on the precipice of being contenders but have to reset after losing Odell Beckham. Faced with potentially losing Jarvis Landry too, they’ll need a weapon to pair with Baker Mayfield or as a target for a new young QB. Cooper’s $60M over three years could easily be reworked with an extension to save them cap space in 2022 as he re-legitimizes their WR group.

1.13: Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Linderbaum’s pick automatically upgrades the Dallas offensive line at two positions because whomever is playing left guard is now better along with being an improvement over Tyler Biadasz at center. Dallas has to get ahead of Philadelphia’s three picks or they could easily snatch up either or both of the Cowboys’ top OL prospects in Linderbaum or Texas A&M’s Kenyon Geen.

Where has the Dallas offensive line been since center Travis Frederick took sick? A mess, living on reputation, to be honest. The rebuild has to start at Linderbaum immediately puts them back on top.

He’s 6-foot-3, already NFL strong and has a wrestling background that serves him well in the trenches. As detailed in this Prospect Profile, he does everything at a high level already.

Placing him next to Zack Martin will do wonders for both the run and the pass game.

2.43: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Jordan Davis

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow this behemoth of a man found his way to the Cowboys’ acquired pick and they dance a jig to get this monster of a defensive tackle.

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, the Cowboys have an early-down eraser, which will be even more necessary with losing Lawrence’s run stuffing on the exterior. The team that drafts him has to have superior edge and 3T play, and that fits Dallas’ description to a tee. It makes sense why he may fall out of favor with some teams, but the fit in Dallas is too perfect.

2.56: Safety Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 197 pounds

Class: Redshirt Senior

Pitre is a hybrid defender capable of manning the club’s strong safety role, especially in their three-safety alignments. Dallas used four safeties in 2021, with Jayron Kearse taking on the role of a primary box defender, Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker playing both safety roles and Damontae Kazee being the centerfielder.

Pitre would be in the mix for the Kearse/Wilson/Hooker roles but with so many free agency questions at the position (all but Wilson are FA) it’ll be interesting to see what Dallas does there.

Regardless Pitre’s high IQ and sure-handed tackling are things Dallas could use immediately.

Trade: Cowboys send 3.88, 2023 3rd-round pick (theirs) to Atlanta for 3.74, 2023 4th-round pick

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Score

Cowboys

3.88 = 150

2023 3rd = ~100

Falcons

3.74 = 220

2023 4th = ~27

3.74: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky



Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Class: Junior

Think Cole Beasley with elite breakaway speed. The kid just has ridiculous hands, is great at creating separation with his moves but he also has the after burners for those quick-hit screens and to be able to run away from defenders after the catch.

4.127: OG Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 334 pounds

Class: RS Senior

Replacing Connor Williams is a big need for Dallas and snagging Robinson at this juncture in the draft is heaven sent. He moved to RT in 2021 but a move back inside will happen for the pros. He’s an absolute bully but will have to transition to the left side as his experience is to the right of center.

Draft Network Profile

5.166: Edge Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 256 pounds

Class: RS Senior

The key here is upside as Robinson was originally a dual-threat quarterback and hasn’t been playing the position for long. I’d imagine this will help with his play processing while the elite physical gifts and athleticism are an obvious boost. Raw though, will likely take a year or two to acclimate. Potential down-line replacement for Gregory in this simulation.

Draft Network Profile

5.175: RB Zaquandre White, South Carolina

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Class: RS Senior

Good competition for potential compliment back in 2023.

From TDN:

For a bigger back, White shows an impressive ability to change direction and is outstanding at setting up his defenders with leverage and taking lateral cuts. He shows good overall power as a runner and has good contact balance. White is a versatile playmaker who offers value in the receiving game as well. He runs good routes and is excellent after the catch, although he does need to work on consistency with his hands. Overall, White is an intriguing running back prospect with size, athleticism, and versatility while also having plenty of tread still left on his tires.

6.200: Safety Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Senior

A former Maryland recruit, Bell found a home with the Rattlers and excelled and could be an HBCU-to-NFL success story.

Trade and Selection Summary

Cowboys sent out: Cooper, Lawrence, 1.24, 3.88, ’23 2nd, ’23 3rd

Cowboys received: 1.13, 2.43, 3.74, Browns ’23 3rd, Falcons ’23 4th

Cowboys cap savings: $24M in ’22, $51M in ’23, $22M in ’24

Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Safety Jalen Pitre, Baylor

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

OG Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

Edge Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

RB Zaquandre White, South Carolina

Safety Makquese Bell, Florida A&M

