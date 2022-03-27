Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Double dip at WR helps replenish offense

The Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in both yards and points scored in 2021. Pro Football Focus gave their offense the highest grade on the season. Football Outsiders ranked them 6th in DVOA, which takes into account opponent strength and game conditions. All in all, it was an outstanding year for the Kellen Moore’s group.

Yeah, right.

The Cowboys offense started out as gangbusters, but struggled mightily in several games after Dak Prescott injured his calf heading into the bye week. That was hardly the only thing that went wrong, of course. The line struggled with the reinsertion of La’el Collins and the left guard penalty fest. WR Amari Cooper was injured and also missed two games to COVID. Both running backs were hampered with leg injuries. Big scoring outputs in a handful of games masked the issues Dallas’ offense had but the calendar has changed and it’s time to begin anew.

In 2021’s draft, the Cowboys bombarded the defense, including double-dipping at the cornerback position despite having Trevon Diggs. In this mock, we moved around a bit and double-dipped at the receiver position despite having CeeDee Lamb, The results? A retooled offense ready to usher in the next era of Dallas Cowboys football.

TRADE: Send 1.24, 5.155 to Kansas City for 1.29, 3.94, 7.233

Jimmy Johnson Draft Chart Trade Value

Cowboys send:

1.24 – 740

5.155 – 27.8

Total: 767.8

Chiefs send:

1.29 – 640

3.94 – 124

7.233 – 1

Total: 765

1.29: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 323 pounds

Class: Junior

The Cowboys get their starting left guard out the way immediately, still being able to land Green with the trade back. He also has the potential to shift outside to left tackle if and when Tyron Smith goes down. Athletic, quick, and flexible with a mean streak. Very strong in the lower half of his body but with great lateral ability. He has Pro Bowl potential.

Green is one of the Cowboys’ official 30 visitors.

Cowboys Wire Prospect Profile

2.56: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195

Class: Junior

Lose Cooper? Replace him with a younger route technician with an incredible catch radius and unreal high-point ability. Pickens will likely fall in the draft due to his ACL injury that wiped out the majority of his 2021 season, but he returned to finish the year and will be 18 months removed by his first pro game.

He ran a 4.47 and at his size that’s a huge number along with other excellent physical traits.

George Pickens is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.41 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 408 out of 2557 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/QGryvf6kwr #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/XGmtGuLOpj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Draft Network Prospect Profile

TRADE: 3.88, 5.167, 5.176, 2023 4th to Minnesota Vikings for 3.77, 6.192

Cowboys send:

3.88 – 150

5.167 – 23

5.176 – 19.4

2023 4th – 26

Total: 218.4

Vikings send:

3.77 – 205

6.192 – 13

Total: 218

3.77: WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 170 pounds

Class: Redshirt Senior

Just like the club double dipped at CB in 2021, they bombard a deep position of prospects in 2022 at WR. Losing Cooper undoubtedly hurt, but for Dallas to have ultimate flexibility in their offense, they need a savvy slot with demon speed and shiftiness. Austin is everything Cole Beasley was, plus the speed and a combination of Lamb, Gallup, Pickens and Austin for the next three seasons gives Prescott a flexible combination of guys who can win in a myriad of ways.

If he makes it anywhere near this spot, Dallas should make the move to go get him.

Draft Network Prospect Profile

Calvin Austin III is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.18 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 213 out of 2586 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/nsIcMSPRUo #RAS pic.twitter.com/z4sXeeodIn — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 17, 2022

3.94: Sam Williams, Edge, Mississippi

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 261

Class: Redshirt Senior

The Cowboys are going to give Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler a chance to replace the potential of Randy Gregory. Will it work? Maybe, but they definitely need to get some more youth in the edge rusher pipeline to compliment Chauncey Golston.

As with any mock simulator, the players available at each pick are the result of the big boards the servers use, and for this, Williams off-field concerns had him available in the late 3rd. Dallas should jump here.

Cowboys Wire Prospect Profile

Sam Williams is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.55 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 1389 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/mMV4o1GbTU #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Zu6ZuxGpFS — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

TRADE: Send 4.129, 5.178, 2023 6th to Atlanta Falcons for 4.114

Cowboys send:

4.129 – 43

5.178 – 18.6

2023 6th – 5.9

Total: 66.5

Falcons send:

4.114 – 66

4.114: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 259

Class: Redshirt Senior

An afterthought heading into the offseason, Woods has squared himself after a great circuit. He shined at the Shrine Bowl in Vegas and then wowed with his measurables at the scouting combine. He’s a mammoth dude with great agility and performed very well in the drills.

Adding Woods to Dalton Schultz, who is only under a franchise tag makes season. Sean McKeon can be the combo TE in 2-TE sets who is more adept at blocking, which admittedly will take a couple years for Woods to be able to contribute in that regard. He’s a matchup nightmare from Day 1 though, and the Cowboys can use that, especially in the red zone.

Woods is one of the Cowboys’ official 30 visits.

Draft Network Prospect Profile

Jelani Woods is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 941 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/U4Ysrmq76y #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/ln2SC2vW0K — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

5.192: Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Senior

A former Maryland recruit, Bell found a home with the Rattlers and excelled and could be an HBCU-to-NFL success story. Dallas employs three-safety sets often under Dan Quinn, and with Donovan Wilson entering the final year of his rookie deal, getting someone in the pipeline to work with Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker is a must.

If he stayed at Maryland and played in the Big 10 fire, he’s a third-round or fourth-round prospect. He’s a big hitter with ball skills who will need some time to acclimate.

Draft Network Profile

5.193: Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205

Class: Junior

Corbin has RB1 potential and with Tony Pollard a pending free agent and Ezekiel Elliott’s contract hitting the point where the team could look to make a move, adding competition for Rico Dowdle makes all the sense in the world.

Corbin is a monster and has very fresh legs.

Draft Network Prospect Profile

6.223: Neil Farrell, Jr., DT, LSU

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 338

Class: Senior

Keep throwing late-round picks at the 1-tech position until someone sticks, is the mantra of the Cowboys.

Draft Network Prospect Profile

Notes

Wanted to find a future replacement for Tyron Smith, but let’s be honest. Star OTs are normally only found in the first 20 picks of the draft. Dallas will have to make that move or sign one for big money in free agency.

Missed out on getting a linebacker, but behind Parsons, Vander Esch and Cox can be a late-free agency veteran addition.

Didn’t see the need to add a corner after double-dipping in 2021 and still having Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis behind Diggs.

Didn’t see the need to add a 3-tech behind Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill, along with the DEs who slide inside like Lawrence and Golston.

Coming around to the idea that Biadasz improvement in pass protection as the season went along will now be followed by an improvement in run blocking after another offseason in the weight room. Center may not be a need.

