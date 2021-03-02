Cowboys 7-round mock draft travels outside box for safety, speed, coverage

K.D. Drummond
·8 min read
NFL teams have to be consistently smart, but sometimes they need to be daring, too. A franchise able to marry the two edicts is a successful franchise, and that goes not just for free agency but for the NFL draft as well. The Dallas Cowboys have been smart. For the most part their draft record of success in the last decade or so speaks for itself. But daring?

Daring is something not regularly associated with the Cowboys when it comes to drafting nor free agency. They’ve rarely been risk-takers and maybe that is what is keeping them from success in the post-Romo era. Gone are the days when Dallas would take a prospect with a checkered history but immense talent. No more are the days when they would think outside the box about where a player lined up in college and imagining an entirely different role for him in the pros.

Heck, they were afraid to draft TJ Watt out of Wisconsin out of fears he couldn’t play with his hand in the dirt and he’s only emerged as one of the games most feared and accomplished edge rushers. The safe pick they made instead, Taco Charlton, is an afterthought in the league already.

Will they be daring in 2021? Who knows, but in the latest mock draft, we certainly will be. The very first pick in our sim comes after a trade back and will be to use a guy in a position he didn’t play in college. Think, Arizona State’s Darren Woodson.

TRADE: Send 1.10, 4.115 to New York Jets for 1.23, 2.34, 4.107

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Value Breakdown 1300 + 64 = 1364 points out 760 + 560 + 80 1400 points in

No. 23: Safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

That's right, safety Owusu-Koramoah. https://twitter.com/BryanBroaddus/status/1365298576839110658 This tweet convo intrigued me to no end, so I researched a little to find that it isn't that much of a one-off. JOK has insane coverage ability for a linebacker and has the frame to make it work. Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 216 pounds Class: Redshirt Junior Does that sound like a linebacker to anyone here? The versatility he'd add to the equation grows by leaps and bounds when thinking of how to get him on the field with the Cowboys. He can be the swiss-army safety in Cover 2 and take on man matchups when needed. He can be a third linebacker as the Cowboys move Jaylon Smith to sam and keep Leighton Vander Esch as the mike while playing Donovan Wilson at strong safety and another player as free (more on that in a moment). The ways to utilize him are endless. Think outside the box (safety).

No. 34: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 212 pounds Class: Redshirt Junior Melifonwu is certainly worth using additional picks to secure. Dallas needs a long, Cover 3 cornerback to eventually play opposite the aggressive Trevon Diggs and Melifonwu fits the bill perfectly. He's long and athletic and is great in run support while showing a lot of promise playing press-man coverage.

No. 44: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 175 pounds Class: Junior More outside the box thinking and this one isn't for the light at heart. Moore is a dynamic, game-changing player who is unbottled lightning with the ball in his hands. This style of player is the only thing that is missing from the current configuration of the Cowboys offense and once Michael Gallup inevitably moves on, is the type of player who should be shifted to to matchup with alpha dogs Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. His insane injury history is of course the hurdle that needs to be overcome and what makes a risk like this dangerous. However, selecting him with a bonus pick for moving down makes the risk more palatable. No risk it, no biscuit.

No. 75: Linebacker Jabril Cox, LSU

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 233 pounds Class: Redshirt Senior More coverage ability out of the linebacker position, please. Cox was a two-time FCS All-American, then went to the SEC and continued to ball out. From The Draft Network's Joe Marino:

Cox is an outstanding coverage linebacker that thrives in space. He is terrific in both man and zone coverage, making him an ideal matchup linebacker that can handle tight ends, running backs, and some slot receivers. He has terrific range, mobility, and his motor always runs hot. When it comes to areas of concern for Cox, run defense, playing through contact, and being consistent with being an assignment-sound defender are the primary areas that need growth. Cox profiles as a productive NFL starter that brings a rare coverage skill set to the table.

No. 99: Safety Ar'Darius Washington, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 179 pounds Class: Redshirt Sophomore Yeah, we're going here. After ignoring safety for so long, Dallas takes two unconventional safeties in the same draft? Shake it up. Washington is diminutive in stature, but not in tenacity, physicality or ability. From The Draft Network's Jason Reid:

Although a smaller safety prospect, Ar'Darius Washington is a very physical player in all departments of his game. Possessing a fluid backpedal in zone coverage, he has a great eye for passing concepts and the exact plan of attack from offenses. His change of direction/hips are clean when transitioning in and out of his breaks. Washington can turn and run when asked to, even though the Horned Frogs incorporate lots of two-high and three-safety looks on the back end. Physicality as a run supporter shows up often and he’s often been able to save the day as the last line of defense. While not afforded opportunities to play it often except in the red zone, he’s shown to be adequate in man coverage, as he has the smoothness and athleticism to cover slot options. He's got ball skills galore and he attacks the ball out of the air. He's highly competitive at the catch point and many of his turnover opportunities have come from coverage awareness or following the eyes of throwers to take him to intended throwing locations.

TRADE: Send 4.107, 6.194, 2022 7th rounder to Los Angeles Rams for 3.103, 6.210

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

3.103: Nose Tackle Alim McNeill, NC State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 315 pounds Class: Junior The athletic nose tackle Dallas has needed for a long time. Watch his breakdown. https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/2021/01/25/video-dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-alim-mcneill-scouting-report/

No. 139: Edge Rusher, Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jonathon Cooper (0) forces a fumble by Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16).

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 254 pounds Class: Redshirt Senior

No. 179: Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 170 pounds Class: Senior You can't draft a player like Moore without insurance for him if he gets hurt. With Darden, who could be a star in his own right, he's able to let the offense stay in phase if Moore loses any time, and can be combined to form a Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman pairing when on the field together.

No. 210: Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 311 pounds Class: Redshirt Senior A lot of upside as an athletic flyer and hopeful future heir to Tyron Smith with 32 starts under his belt.

No. 232: Cornerback Tay Gowan, UCF

UCF Knights defensive back Tay Gowan (23) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Trent Cloud (13).

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Class: Senior A flyer on an athletic corner with the height and length familiar from Dan Quinn's Seattle days. Height

