Cowboys take 6-0 lead on Dalton Schultz’s 22-yard touchdown catch

Monday Night Football started out slowly with each team going three-and-out on their first two possessions. The Cowboys had minus-5 yards and the Bucs 3 with Dak Prescott and Tom Brady struggling.

But the Cowboys put a drive together on their third try.

They went 80 yards in seven plays, getting help on a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Akiem Hicks. The Bucs defensive lineman landed with his full body weight on Prescott. That moved Dallas across midfield.

The Cowboys scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to tight end Dalton Schultz, who was wide open. Brett Maher missed the extra point.

Prescott now is 3-of-6 for 40 yards, and Tony Pollard has five carries for 30 yards.

Cowboys backup tight end Peyton Hendershot is questionable to return with a thigh injury.

