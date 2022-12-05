Cowboys 54, Colts 19 = Scorigami!

All it took was 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Sunday night by the Dallas Cowboys for Scorigami.

The final of Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19 was the 1,074th unique final score in NFL history.

IND 19 – 54 DAL

Final That's Scorigami!! It's the 1074th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) December 5, 2022

If you want to point to the moment that led to Scorigami in the onslaught, look at the failed 2-point conversion after Malik Hooker returned a fumble 38 yards for a TD that made it 34-19.

The number 54 is random in NFL scoring while 56 would have simply been 8 touchdowns and 8 PATs.

Scorigami!

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire