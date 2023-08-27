Cowboys 53-man roster projection following preseason finale, Lance trade

The exhibition season is over and the Dallas Cowboys will now turn their attention to the regular season. The club held out their top players from Saturday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, save for rookies who they wanted to get more snaps under their belt. Head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t shy about believing in the bubble-wrap approach to the exhibition season, as his star players sat out all three preseason games.

But now the work is here for the coaching staff and front office. The club is going to decide on 53 players who will be on the regular season roster, set at 3:00 pm Central on Tuesday, but also 16 players they hope to make it to the practice squad. The last couple of roster spots go hand in hand, as the club makes calculated risks on which non-veterans they can expose to waivers and which they need to protect by placing them on the roster.

Vested veterans, players with at least four years of experience, do not go to waivers and thus can have handshake agreements they’ll be cut so the team can do some roster magic with injury lists and game-day elevations. Here’s our best guess as to how that will all shake out with the deadline for all moves barreling down the pike.

Quarterback (3)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

Trey Lance

Cut cut:

Will Grier

Position Notes:

The Lance move was a shocker, but a nice surprise in my humble opinion. I like the upside and think he can be a gadget player who actually makes the game-day roster on a regular basis after he gets wise to the playbook. Grier put on a show and we have empty space on the practice squad, but I think he gets picked up by another team instead of being QB4 in Dallas.

Running back (4 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Tony Pollard

Rico Dowdle

Deuce Vaughn

Hunter Luepke

Cut to go to practice squad:

Malik Davis

Cut cut:

Ronald Jones

Position Notes:

Luepke got the opportunity on Saturday and did everything with it. I doubt another club wants to put him on their 53-man roster so Dallas would be safe getting him to the practice squad, but they don’t take the chance.

Wide receiver (5 + 3)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

CeeDee Lamb

Brandik Cooks

Michael Gallup

Kavontae Turpin

Jalen Tolbert

Cut to go to practice squad:

Jalen Brooks

Dontario Drummond

Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

David Durden

Cut cut:

Simi Fehoko

Dennis Houston

Jose Barbon

Tyron Johnson

Position Notes:

I really wanted to put Drummond on the 53 as I think he’s the new Noah Brown, but there were too many other difficult choices here. I think Dallas will hold onto more members of the Class of 2021at other spots than they should and I don’t think there’s too much concern over the wideouts being plucked.

Tight end (3 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Jake Ferguson

Peyton Hendershot

Luke Schoonmaker

Cut to go to practice squad:

Sean McKeon

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

John Stephens

Cut cut:

Seth Green

Princeton Fant

Position Notes:

Stephens’ going down with an ACL is tough business, he was looking like a steal but he opens up space to keep the veteran McKeon on the PS.

Offensive tackle (3 + 2)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Tyron Smith

Terence Steele

Matt Waletzko

Cut to go to practice squad:

Earl Bostick, Jr.

Alex Taylor

Cut cut:

Chuma Edoga

Position Notes:

It’s impossible to predict who, but this OL group is not what Dallas will go into the season with. I fully expect a trade or a veteran signing, even if that doesn’t come until after Week 1.

Interior offensive line (7 + 2)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Zack Martin

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Matt Farniok

Asim Richards

TJ Bass

Making it, but moving to IR:

Josh Ball

Cut to go to practice squad:

Alec Lindstrom

Cut cut:

Brock Hoffman

Position Notes:

Ball is out for two months but I don’t think the Cowboys’ give up on him just yet. It’s just a hunch, either direction wouldn’t shock me. But if they keep him they have a couple vested vets they could release and then bring right back.

Defensive end (5)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler

Isaiah Land

Cut cut:

Ben Banogu

Durrell Johnson

Position Notes:

I think Land’s performance at the back-end of the roster is that of a player who would be poached. The signing bonus Dallas gave him as a UDFA means other teams were interested and he’s drawn three holding penalties and had a strip sack. He’ll likely see extended action in the exhibition finale to see if he can do it against a higher level of competition.

Defensive tackles (5 + 2)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Johnathan Hankins

Mazi Smith

Osa Odighizuwa

Junior Fehoko

Chauncey Golston

Cut to go to practice squad:

Neville Gallimore

Quinton Bohanna

Position Notes:

I’m putting the two young vets on the PS squad here, but I don’t feel great about Gallimore’s designation. He feels like they could offload for a trade before final cuts.

Linebacker (4 + 2)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Micah Parsons

Leighton Vander Esch

Damone Clark

Devin Harper

Cut but coming right back:

Malik Jefferson

Cut to go to practice squad:

Jabril Cox

Tyrus Wheat

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

DeMarvion Overshown

Position Notes

Overshown was going to be LB3 and his ACL tear is a ridiculously tough blow to the biggest positional question on the roster. His absence basically ends the three-way competition for two spots between Cox, Harper and Jefferson, with all three now likely to make the Week 1 roster.

Jefferson gets cut but with a wink-wink deal to return when Ball gets moved to IR.

Cornerback (6 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Trevon Diggs

Stephon Gilmore

DaRon Bland

Eric Scott, Jr.

Kelvin Joseph

Making it, but moving to IR:

Nahshon Wright

Cut to go to practice squad:

Josh Butler

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

Jourdan Lewis

Cut cut:

Myles Brooks

Position Notes:

I think the Cowboys go deep here, including Wright who will be stashed on IR for the first week of the season. He opens a spot to bring CJ Goodwin back, but if that isn’t the plan, Goodwin can go to the final PS spot I’m leaving open and be elevated for Week 1.

Safety (6 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Donovan Wilson

Malik Hooker

Jayron Kearse

Israel Mukuamu

Markquese Bell

Juanyeh Thomas

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

Sheldon Redwine

Cut to go to practice squad:

Tyler Coyle

Cut cut:

De’Angelo Mandell

Position Notes:

The deepest spot on the team. I don’t know if Donovan Wilson is ready for Week 1, but I’m not going to flag him for a move to IR after the initial roster is set, though that remains a possibility. Thomas made himself uncuttable in the preseason games and Bell moonlighting as a LB means more depth is needed.

Special Teams (2)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Bryan Anger

Brandon Aubrey

Cut but coming right back:

CJ Goodwin

Cut to Practice Squad:

Trent Sieg

Position Notes:

Sieg will be elevated for the first week and make his way to the permanent roster once someone is moved to IR. Goodwin will be the same if the team only moves Ball to returnable IR.

