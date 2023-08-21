Cowboys 53-man roster projection after injuries, 2nd preseason game

The Cowboys are avoiding playing their stars in the preseason to avoid injuries, but they can’t avoid all of them. Saturday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks was irrelevant, but losing a couple young players was not. LB DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens, Jr. had different draft pedigrees, but both were exciting in their limited action and had chances to impact the season.

No more, as they are both done for the year with torn ACLs. Meanwhile, the player who escaped unscathed are being evaluated for their play and whether or not they are earning regular season activity comes down to the depth at their positions. Some standouts simply have too many other good players ahead of them and some who haven’t yet impressed have easier paths to the roster. Here’s our latest projection following the second of three exhibition contests.

Quarterback (2 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Dak Prescott

Pretty sure he makes it:

Cooper Rush

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Will Grier

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes:

Grier has had a couple streaks of consistency, but not enough to consider supplanting Cooper Rush who has proven to be a capable bus driver with a limited ceiling. The Cowboys failed to draft a young QB, so Grier spends the season as the emergency guy. By the way, the NFL rule change didn’t go far enough. You should be able to play your third QB even if he’s on the practice squad, not just the inactive list from the game-day roster.

Running back (3 + 2)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Tony Pollard

Rico Dowdle

Deuce Vaughn

Think he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Malik Davis

Hunter Luepke

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Ronald Jones

Position Notes:

Luepke just hasn’t shown any ability in the two preseason contests and Jones is injured and facing a two-game suspension to start the year.

Wide receiver (5 + 3)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

CeeDee Lamb

Brandik Cooks

Michael Gallup

Kavontae Turpin

Jalen Tolbert

Think he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Jalen Brooks

Dontario Drummond

Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Simi Fehoko

Dennis Houston

Jose Barbon

David Durden

Tyron Johnson

Position Notes:

Changing things up as I don’t think Jalen Brooks has shown enough to warrant worrying about a team poaching him. He’s WR6 but that can happen from the PS. Taking Drummond over Fehoko is the stunner here, as the former appears to be in the Noah Brown mold and actually runs routes to where they’re supposed to end up.

Tight end (3 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Jake Ferguson

Peyton Hendershot

Luke Schoonmaker

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Sean McKeon

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

John Stephens

Cut cut:

Seth Green

Princeton Fant

Position Notes:

Stephens’ going down with an ACL is tough business, he was looking like a steal but he opens up space to keep the veteran McKeon on the PS.

Offensive tackle (3 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Tyron Smith

Terence Steele

Matt Waletzko

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

Chuma Edoga

Cut to go to practice squad:

Alex Taylor

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Earl Bostick, Jr.

Position Notes:

I think Edoga is cur with a wink-wink that he’ll be right back on the roster after the move someone to IR following the initial 53. He’s vested so he doesn’t face waivers.

If the Cowboys grab a veteran off someone else’s cuts, then this goes out the window because reports are Edoga hasn’t been impressive, but the club is thin along the OL.

Interior offensive line (5 + 3)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Zack Martin

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Pretty sure he makes it:

Matt Farniok

Asim Richards

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Josh Ball

Brock Hoffman

TJ Bass

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Alec Lindstrom

Position Notes:

I think there’s a concern about the depth along the OL, but it’s taken a bit out of context. During the preseason game, five backups are playing together, but during the regular season that’s not the case. The quote-unquote bad backup is going to be sandwiched in between much better players who are actually able to compensate for the backup’s weaknesses and mask their shortcomings. Hoffman playing between Tyler Smith and Martin is a much different entity than between Richards and Farniok.

Defensive end (6)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Micah Parsons

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler

Isaiah Land

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

None

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Ben Banogu

Durrell Johnson

Position Notes:

I think Land’s performance at the back-end of the roster is that of a player who would be poached. The signing bonus Dallas gave him as a UDFA means other teams were interested and he’s drawn three holding penalties and had a strip sack. He’ll likely see extended action in the exhibition finale to see if he can do it against a higher level of competition.

Defensive tackles (6 + 2)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Johnathan Hankins

Mazi Smith

Osa Odighizuwa

Pretty sure he makes it:

Junior Fehoko

Think he makes it:

Neville Gallimore

Chauncey Golston

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Isaac Alarcon

Quinton Bohanna

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes:

This is an abnormally deep group and I think they may hold onto veterans if they aren’t able to trade them for depth elsewhere. On the PS, I think Alarcon’s ability to be an emergency guy on both sides of the ball is his saving grace here. A late-week injury at a depleted position could have him elevated to the roster for OL or DL. Thinking outside the box here.

Linebacker (5 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Leighton Vander Esch

Damone Clark

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Think he makes it:

Devin Harper

Malik Jefferson

Jabril Cox

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Tyrus Wheat

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

DeMarvion Overshown

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes

Overshown was going to be LB3 and his ACL tear is a ridiculously tough blow to the biggest positional question on the roster. His absence basically ends the three-way competition for two spots between Cox, Harper and Jefferson, with all three now likely to make the initial roster.

Cornerback (6 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Trevon Diggs

Stephon Gilmore

DaRon Bland

Eric Scott, Jr.

Pretty sure he makes it:

Kelvin Joseph

Nahshon Wright

Think he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Myles Brooks

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

Jourdan Lewis

Cut cut:

Josh Butler

Position Notes:

Scott has looked the part of both a player and a out-of-water rookie, which is to be expected. But the talent and ceiling is clearly there. Behind him, despite getting cooked in practices, Joseph has been really good in both exhibitions and his ST value along with draft pedigree seems to get him on the roster again.

Safety (5 + 1)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Donovan Wilson

Malik Hooker

Jayron Kearse

Israel Mukuamu

Pretty sure he makes it:

Markquese Bell

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Juanyeh Thomas

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

Sheldon Redwine

Cut cut:

De’Angelo Mandell

Tyler Coyle

Position Notes:

Redwine’s hamstring injury allows the team to control the player and stash him for a year even though he wasn’t in the plans for the big roster. Thomas and Coyle are tough cuts and the former is a poach candidate for teams that recognize the club’s depth at this position.

Could Wilson be moved to IR following the initial roster?

Special Teams (4)

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Bryan Anger

Trent Sieg

Pretty sure he makes it:

Brandon Aubrey

CJ Goodwin

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

None

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

None

