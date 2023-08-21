Cowboys 53-man roster projection after injuries, 2nd preseason game
The Cowboys are avoiding playing their stars in the preseason to avoid injuries, but they can’t avoid all of them. Saturday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks was irrelevant, but losing a couple young players was not. LB DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens, Jr. had different draft pedigrees, but both were exciting in their limited action and had chances to impact the season.
No more, as they are both done for the year with torn ACLs. Meanwhile, the player who escaped unscathed are being evaluated for their play and whether or not they are earning regular season activity comes down to the depth at their positions. Some standouts simply have too many other good players ahead of them and some who haven’t yet impressed have easier paths to the roster. Here’s our latest projection following the second of three exhibition contests.
Quarterback (2 + 1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Pretty sure he makes it:
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes:
Grier has had a couple streaks of consistency, but not enough to consider supplanting Cooper Rush who has proven to be a capable bus driver with a limited ceiling. The Cowboys failed to draft a young QB, so Grier spends the season as the emergency guy. By the way, the NFL rule change didn’t go far enough. You should be able to play your third QB even if he’s on the practice squad, not just the inactive list from the game-day roster.
Running back (3 + 2)
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
Deuce Vaughn
Think he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Position Notes:
Luepke just hasn’t shown any ability in the two preseason contests and Jones is injured and facing a two-game suspension to start the year.
Wide receiver (5 + 3)
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
CeeDee Lamb
Brandik Cooks
Michael Gallup
Kavontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Think he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Jalen Brooks
Dontario Drummond
Jalen Moreno-Cropper
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Simi Fehoko
Dennis Houston
Jose Barbon
David Durden
Tyron Johnson
Position Notes:
Changing things up as I don’t think Jalen Brooks has shown enough to warrant worrying about a team poaching him. He’s WR6 but that can happen from the PS. Taking Drummond over Fehoko is the stunner here, as the former appears to be in the Noah Brown mold and actually runs routes to where they’re supposed to end up.
Tight end (3 + 1)
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Jake Ferguson
Peyton Hendershot
Luke Schoonmaker
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
John Stephens
Cut cut:
Seth Green
Princeton Fant
Position Notes:
Stephens’ going down with an ACL is tough business, he was looking like a steal but he opens up space to keep the veteran McKeon on the PS.
Offensive tackle (3 + 1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Tyron Smith
Terence Steele
Matt Waletzko
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
Cut to go to practice squad:
Alex Taylor
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Earl Bostick, Jr.
Position Notes:
I think Edoga is cur with a wink-wink that he’ll be right back on the roster after the move someone to IR following the initial 53. He’s vested so he doesn’t face waivers.
If the Cowboys grab a veteran off someone else’s cuts, then this goes out the window because reports are Edoga hasn’t been impressive, but the club is thin along the OL.
Interior offensive line (5 + 3)
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Zack Martin
Tyler Smith
Tyler Biadasz
Pretty sure he makes it:
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Josh Ball
Brock Hoffman
TJ Bass
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Position Notes:
I think there’s a concern about the depth along the OL, but it’s taken a bit out of context. During the preseason game, five backups are playing together, but during the regular season that’s not the case. The quote-unquote bad backup is going to be sandwiched in between much better players who are actually able to compensate for the backup’s weaknesses and mask their shortcomings. Hoffman playing between Tyler Smith and Martin is a much different entity than between Richards and Farniok.
Defensive end (6)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Micah Parsons
DeMarcus Lawrence
Dorance Armstrong
Sam Williams
Dante Fowler
Isaiah Land
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
None
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Ben Banogu
Durrell Johnson
Position Notes:
I think Land’s performance at the back-end of the roster is that of a player who would be poached. The signing bonus Dallas gave him as a UDFA means other teams were interested and he’s drawn three holding penalties and had a strip sack. He’ll likely see extended action in the exhibition finale to see if he can do it against a higher level of competition.
Defensive tackles (6 + 2)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Johnathan Hankins
Mazi Smith
Osa Odighizuwa
Pretty sure he makes it:
Junior Fehoko
Think he makes it:
Neville Gallimore
Chauncey Golston
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Isaac Alarcon
Quinton Bohanna
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes:
This is an abnormally deep group and I think they may hold onto veterans if they aren’t able to trade them for depth elsewhere. On the PS, I think Alarcon’s ability to be an emergency guy on both sides of the ball is his saving grace here. A late-week injury at a depleted position could have him elevated to the roster for OL or DL. Thinking outside the box here.
Linebacker (5 + 1)
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Leighton Vander Esch
Damone Clark
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Think he makes it:
Devin Harper
Malik Jefferson
Jabril Cox
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
DeMarvion Overshown
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes
Overshown was going to be LB3 and his ACL tear is a ridiculously tough blow to the biggest positional question on the roster. His absence basically ends the three-way competition for two spots between Cox, Harper and Jefferson, with all three now likely to make the initial roster.
Cornerback (6 + 1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Trevon Diggs
Stephon Gilmore
DaRon Bland
Eric Scott, Jr.
Pretty sure he makes it:
Think he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
Jourdan Lewis
Cut cut:
Josh Butler
Position Notes:
Scott has looked the part of both a player and a out-of-water rookie, which is to be expected. But the talent and ceiling is clearly there. Behind him, despite getting cooked in practices, Joseph has been really good in both exhibitions and his ST value along with draft pedigree seems to get him on the roster again.
Safety (5 + 1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Donovan Wilson
Malik Hooker
Jayron Kearse
Israel Mukuamu
Pretty sure he makes it:
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Juanyeh Thomas
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
Sheldon Redwine
Cut cut:
De’Angelo Mandell
Tyler Coyle
Position Notes:
Redwine’s hamstring injury allows the team to control the player and stash him for a year even though he wasn’t in the plans for the big roster. Thomas and Coyle are tough cuts and the former is a poach candidate for teams that recognize the club’s depth at this position.
Could Wilson be moved to IR following the initial roster?
Special Teams (4)
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Pretty sure he makes it:
Brandon Aubrey
CJ Goodwin
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
None
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
None