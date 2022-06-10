Cowboys 53-man roster prediction ahead of minicamp, rule change review
The Dallas Cowboys are all set to enter the real stages of preparation for the 2022 season. Following Friday’s final OTA session, everything else the club does in an organized way will be mandatory. The team will conduct their minicamp next week before taking a month off to prepare for July’s training camp. That coincides with the three preseason games that lead to final roster cuts and the beginning of the regular season campaign. Along the way, Dallas and the other 31 NFL teams will whittle their rosters down.
There have been a handful of roster rule changes this year. To review, the roster size remains at 53 maximum and the practice squad limit remains at 16. There were changes to the IR rule, with players now having to sit out a minimum of four games instead of three, and teams having a maximum of eight returnable players in one season. Each player can be reactivated a maximum of two times, and both count towards the maximum returners.
In addition, players can be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster up to three times now, instead of two, without it counting as a full promotion.
Below is a prediction of what the roster and depth chart could look like, if things through the next three months fall in a certain way. There are several hotly contested positions which could go either way, and as always injuries will play a major role in how things eventually shake out.
Quarterback (2)
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
QB1: Dak Prescott
QB2: Cooper Rush
[Read: What went right, wrong in Cowboys QB room development]
Running Back (4)
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
RB1: Ezekiel Elliott
RB2: Tony Pollard
FB1: Ryan Nall
RB3: Rico Dowdle
[Read: Every NFL team’s potential breakout player in 2022]
Wide Receiver (5)
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
WR1: CeeDee Lamb
WR2: James Washington
WR3: Jalen Tolbert
WR4: Simi Fehoko
WR5: Noah Brown
[Read: CeeDee Lamb’s 2022 to be even more toxic]
Tight End (3)
(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
TE1: Dalton Schultz
TE2: Jake Ferguson
TE3: Sean McKeon
[Read: Dalton Schultz to skip final OTA over contract impasse]
Offensive Tackle (4)
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
LT1: Tyron Smith
RT1: Terence Steele
Swing: Josh Ball
LT3: Matt Waletzko
Offensive Guard (3)
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
RG1: Zack Martin
LG1: Tyler Smith
Swing Interior: Connor McGovern
Center (2)
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
C1: Matt Farniok
C2: Tyler Biadasz
Defensive End (6)
(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
LE1: DeMarcus Lawrence
RE1: Dorance Armstrong
RE2: Sam Williams
RE3: Dante Fowler, Jr.
LE2: Chauncey Golston
LE3: Tarell Basham
Nose Tackle (2)
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
NT1: John Ridgeway
NT2: Quinton Bohanna
3-Technique DT (3)
(AP Photo/Brett Duke)
DT1: Osa Odighizuwa
DT2: Neville Gallimore
DT3: Carlos Watkins
Linebacker (5)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Unicorn: Micah Parsons
Run Down: Leighton Vander Esch
Pass Down: Jabril Cox
ST Backer: Luke Gifford
ST Backer: Devin Harper
[Read: Micah Parsons juggling celebrity to prep for second season]
Cornerback (6)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
CB1: Trevon Diggs
CB2: Anthony Brown
CB3: Kelvin Joseph
CB4: Jourdan Lewis
CB5: Nahshon Wright
ST: C.J. Goodwin
Safety (5)
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
FS1: Malik Hooker
SS1: Jayron Kearse
CS1: Donovan Wilson
SS2: Israel Mukuamu
FS2: Markquese Bell
Special Teams (3)
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
K: Jonathan Garibay
P: Bryan Anger
LS: Jake McQuaide
Practice Squad Offense (10)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
QB3: Will Grier
RB5: Jaquan Hardy
RB6: Aaron Shampkin
TE4: Peyton Hendershot
WR6: T.J. Vasher
WR7: Ty Fryfogle
WR8: Dontario Drummond
OT5: Aviante Collins
OG4: Isaac Alarcon
C3: James Empey
Practice Squad Defense (6)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
DT4: Austin Faoliu
LB6: Aaron Hansford
CB7: DaRon Bland
CB8: Kyron Brown
S6: Juanyeh Thomas
S7: Tyler Coyle
PUP/NFI/IR
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
WR Michael Gallup (PUP)
LB Damone Clark (NFI)
LB Devonte Bond (IR – will be replaced on 90-man roster shortly; was identified as a cut prior to injury)
Cut / Released (18)
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
QB: Ben DiNucci
RB: Nick Ralston, Malik Davis
TE: Jeremy Sprinkle, Ian Bunting
WR: Brandon Smith, Jaquarii Roberson, Dennis Houston
OL: Amon Simon, Braylon Jones, Alec Lindstrom
DL: Trysten Hill, Josiah Bronson, Big Kay Bryant, Mike Tafua
LB: Storey Jackson
DB: Isaac Tayler-Stuart, Quandre Mosely
