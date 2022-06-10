Cowboys 53-man roster prediction ahead of minicamp, rule change review

The Dallas Cowboys are all set to enter the real stages of preparation for the 2022 season. Following Friday’s final OTA session, everything else the club does in an organized way will be mandatory. The team will conduct their minicamp next week before taking a month off to prepare for July’s training camp. That coincides with the three preseason games that lead to final roster cuts and the beginning of the regular season campaign. Along the way, Dallas and the other 31 NFL teams will whittle their rosters down.

There have been a handful of roster rule changes this year. To review, the roster size remains at 53 maximum and the practice squad limit remains at 16. There were changes to the IR rule, with players now having to sit out a minimum of four games instead of three, and teams having a maximum of eight returnable players in one season. Each player can be reactivated a maximum of two times, and both count towards the maximum returners.

In addition, players can be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster up to three times now, instead of two, without it counting as a full promotion.

Below is a prediction of what the roster and depth chart could look like, if things through the next three months fall in a certain way. There are several hotly contested positions which could go either way, and as always injuries will play a major role in how things eventually shake out.

Quarterback (2)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

QB1: Dak Prescott

QB2: Cooper Rush

[Read: What went right, wrong in Cowboys QB room development]

Running Back (4)

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott

RB2: Tony Pollard

FB1: Ryan Nall

RB3: Rico Dowdle

[Read: Every NFL team’s potential breakout player in 2022]

Wide Receiver (5)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

WR1: CeeDee Lamb

WR2: James Washington

WR3: Jalen Tolbert

WR4: Simi Fehoko

WR5: Noah Brown

[Read: CeeDee Lamb’s 2022 to be even more toxic]

Tight End (3)

(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

TE1: Dalton Schultz

TE2: Jake Ferguson

TE3: Sean McKeon

Story continues

[Read: Dalton Schultz to skip final OTA over contract impasse]

Offensive Tackle (4)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LT1: Tyron Smith

RT1: Terence Steele

Swing: Josh Ball

LT3: Matt Waletzko

Offensive Guard (3)

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

RG1: Zack Martin

LG1: Tyler Smith

Swing Interior: Connor McGovern

Center (2)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

C1: Matt Farniok

C2: Tyler Biadasz

Defensive End (6)

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

LE1: DeMarcus Lawrence

RE1: Dorance Armstrong

RE2: Sam Williams

RE3: Dante Fowler, Jr.

LE2: Chauncey Golston

LE3: Tarell Basham

Nose Tackle (2)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

NT1: John Ridgeway

NT2: Quinton Bohanna

3-Technique DT (3)

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

DT1: Osa Odighizuwa

DT2: Neville Gallimore

DT3: Carlos Watkins

Linebacker (5)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Unicorn: Micah Parsons

Run Down: Leighton Vander Esch

Pass Down: Jabril Cox

ST Backer: Luke Gifford

ST Backer: Devin Harper

[Read: Micah Parsons juggling celebrity to prep for second season]

Cornerback (6)

Trevon Diggs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CB1: Trevon Diggs

CB2: Anthony Brown

CB3: Kelvin Joseph

CB4: Jourdan Lewis

CB5: Nahshon Wright

ST: C.J. Goodwin

Safety (5)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

FS1: Malik Hooker

SS1: Jayron Kearse

CS1: Donovan Wilson

SS2: Israel Mukuamu

FS2: Markquese Bell

Special Teams (3)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

K: Jonathan Garibay

P: Bryan Anger

LS: Jake McQuaide

Practice Squad Offense (10)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

QB3: Will Grier

RB5: Jaquan Hardy

RB6: Aaron Shampkin

TE4: Peyton Hendershot

WR6: T.J. Vasher

WR7: Ty Fryfogle

WR8: Dontario Drummond

OT5: Aviante Collins

OG4: Isaac Alarcon

C3: James Empey

Practice Squad Defense (6)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DT4: Austin Faoliu

LB6: Aaron Hansford

CB7: DaRon Bland

CB8: Kyron Brown

S6: Juanyeh Thomas

S7: Tyler Coyle

PUP/NFI/IR

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Michael Gallup (PUP)

LB Damone Clark (NFI)

LB Devonte Bond (IR – will be replaced on 90-man roster shortly; was identified as a cut prior to injury)

Cut / Released (18)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

QB: Ben DiNucci

RB: Nick Ralston, Malik Davis

TE: Jeremy Sprinkle, Ian Bunting

WR: Brandon Smith, Jaquarii Roberson, Dennis Houston

OL: Amon Simon, Braylon Jones, Alec Lindstrom

DL: Trysten Hill, Josiah Bronson, Big Kay Bryant, Mike Tafua

LB: Storey Jackson

DB: Isaac Tayler-Stuart, Quandre Mosely

1

1