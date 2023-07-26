Cowboys 53-man roster prediction as 2023 training camp opens

The smell of real actual football activity is in the air as the Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, CA. The annual trek west signals the start of training camp and Mike McCarthy has his work cut out for him to avoid this being the final year he’s with the organization. If this all sounds familiar, it’s because it’s exactly how we started last year’s roster prediction.

Now entering Year 4, McCarthy is now solely in charge of the offense, with former coordinator Kellen Moore off to Los Angeles. Maybe he’ll drive up the coast for a visit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A disappointing 2020 was followed by a scintillating start to 2021, only for things to disintegrate down the stretch. Eventually, the Cowboys were the only home team to lose during wild-card weekend and the funk has been cast over the team ever since.

That can all change, starting Wednesday with the first practice. Over the next several weeks, leading to three preseason contests, players will work their way up and down depth charts in hopes of making the final 53-man roster. This is a prediction of how all those things will play out, with the obvious caveat that injuries will dictate some of these battles more than talent.

Quarterbacks (2)

Aug 11, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a joint training camp with the Denver Broncos at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

I’m sure he’s on the team: Dak Prescott

Pretty sure he makes it: Cooper Rush

Cut to go to practice squad: Will Grier

Position Notes: There’s nothing that is going to happen this training camp short of injury that’s going to change this projection. Dallas is set here, didn’t draft a QB (they would have if the cards fell right) and this is the group.

Running Backs (4)

Jul 29, 2022; Onxard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sure he’s on the team: Tony Pollard

Advertisement

Pretty sure he makes it: Duece Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Rico Dowdle

Cut to go to practice squad: Malik Davis

Cut cut: Ronald Jones, Jr.

Position Notes: Many folks think Jones is destined for the roster to have a veteran presence on it aside from Pollard. That makes a ton of sense, I just don’t think Jones is it. Something tells me Dowdle makes the most of his final opportunity and realize the potential he’s had masked by a litany of injuries.

Wide Receivers (6)

Aug 2, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

I’m sure he’s on the team: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert

Pretty sure he makes it: Simi Fehoko, Kavontae Turpin

Cut to go to practice squad: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, David Durden

Cut cut: Jalen Brooks, Dontario Drummond, Jose Barbon, Dennis Houston

Position Notes: Several tough cuts here and really difficult to judge without seeing these players in a professional environment. There stands a reasonable chance Dallas looks outside the organization for another veteran receiver to join the Big 3.

Dallas will take the annual risk where the draftniks swear a UDFA won’t clear waivers and he inevitably does. That’s Durden and JMC here, but if either are snatched that would open space on the PS16 for Houston or Drummond.

Advertisement

Tight Ends (3)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot

Cut to go to practice squad: Princeton Fant

Cut cut: Sean McKeon, Seth Green, Ian Bunting

Position Notes: Not going to lie, Schoonmaker starting camp on the NFI list for plantar fascia is a scary proposition. As we learn more over the next week maybe we lean a different direction with the rest of the group.

Advertisement

It’s tough to cut McKeon but it’s tougher to imagine the Cowboys spending the draft pedigree they did on Schoonmaker while convincing themselves they need a veteran fourth TE on the roster.

Offensive Line (10)

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sure he’s on the team: Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko, Chuma Edoga

Advertisement

Pretty sure he makes it: Matt Farniok, Asim Richards, T.J. Bass

Cut to go to practice squad: Josh Ball, Earl Bostic, Jr., Alec Lindstrom

Cut cut: Brock Hoffman, Alex Taylor

Position Notes: For now, we’ll roll with the belief that the minicamp shift of Tyron Smith to left tackle, Tyler Smith to left guard and the great news that Terence Steele is ready to go at right tackle. Zack Martin’s holdout could be a blessing in disguise when it comes to finding out what is there behind him.

The interesting thing with OL is that assumptions are often made on previous evidence but nobody knows how new OL coach Mike Solari feels about any of the incumbents. This could easily see guys who are afterthoughts get renewed opportunity and also down-roster guys get a chance to grow with new techniques being taught and different requirements being asked of them.

Edge Players (5)

Jul 24, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

I’m sure he’s on the team: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Dorance Armstrong

Pretty sure he makes it: Dante Fowler

Cut to go to practice squad: Tyrus Wheat

Cut cut: Durrell Johnson, Ben Banogu

Position Notes: The draft likely worked out well for Fowler’s chances to make the club, as did the release of Tak McKinley. Banogu was on the street it’s hard to envision the club having a real . The Cowboys have pass-rush ability out of a couple players at the linebacker spot, allowing them to go relatively thin here, so maybe only four make the roster if Dallas goes heavy elsewhere.

Interior Defensive Linemen (5)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa

Advertisement

Pretty sure he makes it: Johnathan Hankins, Chauncey Golston, Junior Fehoko

Cut cut: Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, Isaac Alarcon

Position Notes: Gallimore being a healthy scratch for the playoffs says a lot about where his end-of-year stock was in the eyes of the staff. The drafting of Smith puts Bohanna in a competition with Hankins and the difference between the two’s play in 2022 was a wide gulf. Alarcon’s status as an International Pathway player can no longer save him.

Off-ball Linebackers (5)

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sure he’s on the team: Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, Jabril Cox

Pretty sure he makes it: Isaiah Land

Cut to go to practice squad: Devin Harper

Cut cut: Malik Jefferson, Devante Bond

Position Notes: Linebackers don’t matter… but this could be a really fun group.

Cornerbacks/Defensive Backs (6)

Aug 2, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sure he’s on the team: Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Israel Mukuamu

Pretty sure he makes it: Kelvin Joseph, Eric Scott, Jr.

Cut to go to practice squad: C.J. Goodwin, Nahshon Wright, Myles Brooks

Cut cut or traded: Jourdan Lewis, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Josh Butler

Position Notes: Our Reid Hanson reiterated a key point from the offseason conversation. Dallas doesn’t need the cap space, but if the younger players prove capable this camp, does it make sense to spend $5 million on Lewis to be CB4 or worse? It’s the depth vs overkill decision front offices have to face. After signing Diggs to an extension Tuesday and with Martin, Lamb and Prescott all on the horizon this year and Parsons next, maybe that money is better spent elsewhere if Joseph is viable and Scott emerges.

Safeties (4)

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (37) defends during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker

Pretty sure he makes it: Markquese Bell

Cut to go to practice squad: Juanyeh Thomas, Tyler Coyle

Cut cut: Sheldrick Redwine

Position Notes: It’s truly amazing to see how much Dan Quinn has changed the front-office philosophy. The team starts caring about safety again and voila, top defenses galore.

Special Teams (3)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Bryan Anger #5 of the Dallas Cowboys punts the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

I’m sure he’s on the team: LS Trent Sieg

Pretty sure he makes it: K Brandon Aubrey, P Bryan Anger

Cut cut: Trysten Vizcaino

Position Notes: Not very inspiring, but we’ll see.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire