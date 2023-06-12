Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after OTAs, minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys altered their 2023 offseason schedule. Originally there was a plan to have their minicamp after the second OTA and have the last round of voluntary work this week. However Mike McCarthy shifted things around, back to a more normal routine and the conclusion of last week’s minicamp was the sign off until later in the summer.

The work is done for the spring and now is a good time as any to assess where the roster stands after several moves over the last couple of weeks. OTAs gave the chance to tinker around with some ideas, but with all hands on deck for minicamp, it was the first real glimpse to how Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn really see the pecking order.

In addition to moving some folks around, the club has made a couple of roster changes since OTAs started.

As it’s still just the offseason, several categories we use in our closer-to-the-season predictions are removed here, including “Making it, but moving to IR”, “Cut but coming right back” and “Cut to go to practice squad”.

Quarterbacks (2)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Dak Prescott

Pretty sure he makes it: Cooper Rush

Cut to go to practice squad: Will Grier

Position Notes: There’s nothing that is going to happen this offseason short of injury that’s going to change this projection. Dallas is set here, didn’t draft a QB (they would have if the cards fell right) and this is the group.

Running Backs (4)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Tony Pollard

Pretty sure he makes it: Duece Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Rico Dowdle

Cut to go to practice squad: Malik Davis

Cut cut: Ronald Jones, Jr.

Position Notes: Many folks think Jones is destined for the roster to have a veteran presence on it aside from Pollard. That makes a ton of sense, I just don’t think Jones is it. Something tells me Dowdle makes the most of his final opportunity and realize the potential he’s had masked by a litany of injuries.

Wide Receivers (6)

I’m sure he’s on the team: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert

Pretty sure he makes it: Simi Fehoko, Kavontae Turpin

Cut to go to practice squad: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, David Durden

Cut cut: Jalen Brooks, Dontario Drummond, Jose Barbon, Dennis Houston

Position Notes: Calloway’s arrest led to his almost immediate release, and he was penciled in to a roster spot in this space. Several tough cuts here. Dallas will take the annual risk where the draftniks swear a UDFA won’t clear waivers and he inevitably does. That’s Durden and JMC here, but if either are snatched that would open space on the PS16 for Houston or Drummond.

Tight Ends (3)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot

Cut to go to practice squad: Princeton Fant

Cut cut: Sean McKeon, Seth Green, Ian Bunting

Position Notes: It’s tough to cut McKeon but it’s tougher to imagine the Cowboys spending the draft pedigree they did on Schoonmaker while convincing themselves they need a veteran fourth TE on the roster. Trust the coach.

Offensive Line (9)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Matt Waletzko, Chuma Edoga

Pretty sure he makes it: Matt Farniok, Asim Richards, T.J. Bass

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR: Terence Steele

Cut to go to practice squad: Josh Ball, Earl Bostic, Jr., Alec Lindstrom

Cut cut: Brock Hoffman, Alex Taylor

Position Notes: Gut feeling, but McCarthy mentioning Steele as the only current injury concern looking ahead to training camp puts something in the air. For now, we’ll err from the belief that the minicamp shift of Tyron Smith to left tackle, Tyler Smith to left guard and heaping of praise on Matt Waletzko as right tackle are signs of things to come.

The interesting thing with OL is that assumptions are often made on previous evidence but nobody knows how new OL coach Mike Solari feels about any of the incumbents. This could easily see guys who are afterthoughts get renewed opportunity and also down-roster guys get a chance to grow with new techniques being taught and different requirements being asked of them.

Edge Players (5)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Dorance Armstrong

Pretty sure he makes it: Dante Fowler

Cut to go to practice squad: Tyrus Wheat

Cut cut: Durrell Johnson, Ben Banogu

Position Notes: The draft likely worked out well for Fowler’s chances to make the club, as did the release of Tak McKinley. Banogu was on the street it’s hard to envision the club having a real . The Cowboys have pass-rush ability out of a couple players at the linebacker spot, allowing them to go relatively thin here, so maybe only four make the roster if Dallas goes heavy elsewhere.

Interior Defensive Linemen (5)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa

Pretty sure he makes it: Johnathan Hankins, Chauncey Golston, Junior Fehoko

Cut cut: Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, Isaac Alarcon

Position Notes: Gallimore being a healthy scratch for the playoffs says a lot about where his end-of-year stock was in the eyes of the staff. The drafting of Smith puts Bohanna in a competition with Hankins and the difference between the two’s play in 2022 was a wide gulf. Alarcon’s status as an International Pathway player can no longer save him.

Off-ball Linebackers (5)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, Jabril Cox

Pretty sure he makes it: Isaiah Land

Cut to go to practice squad: Devin Harper

Cut cut: Malik Jefferson, Devante Bond

Position Notes: Linebackers don’t matter… but this could be a really fun group.

Cornerbacks/Defensive Backs (7)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, DaRon Bland, Israel Mukuamu

Pretty sure he makes it: Kelvin Joseph, Eric Scott, Jr.

Cut to go to practice squad: C.J. Goodwin, Nahshon Wright, Myles Brooks

Cut cut: Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Position Notes: If “You can never have enough cornerbacks” was a roster prediction. Keep as many as can play in the league as you can. Goodwin goes to the PS as a special teamer who will be elevated until he has to be brought over to the big roster and there’s the inevitable space thanks to someone going on IR. I originally predicted Joseph to make the squad, so after a solid minicamp that arrow seems to be pointing up, making Wright the odd man out.

Safeties (4)

I’m sure he’s on the team: Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker

Pretty sure he makes it: Markquese Bell

Cut to go to practice squad: Juanyeh Thomas, Tyler Coyle

Cut cut: Sheldrick Redwine

Position Notes: It’s truly amazing to see how much Dan Quinn has changed the front-office philosophy. The team starts caring about safety again and voila, top defenses galore.

Special Teams (3)

I’m sure he’s on the team: LS Trent Sieg

Pretty sure he makes it: K Trystan Vizcaino, P Bryan Anger

Cut cut:

Position Notes: Two different approaches here. It’s harad to imagine Vizcaino beating out… anyone Dallas brings in, but we’ll see. On the opposite side, the Cowboys will bring in someone to take the wear and tear off Anger and potentially replace his hefty salary.

