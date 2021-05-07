Cowboys 53-man roster prediction is heavy on defense following draft

The 2021 NFL draft dust is just settling, rookie free agents are in the process of getting signed and the teams are narrowing down their rosters to 90 players. The Dallas Cowboys did a little house cleaning to their roster when they released veteran players recently, most notably DT Antwaun Woods, to reach the threshold.

Now set within the roster rules with their 90-man arsenal, the Cowboys have less than four months to trim the player down to its initial 53-man team. Here’s a way too early guess at what the 2021 edition of the Cowboys might look like when they break training camp and head into the season.

QB (3): Dak Prescott, Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys welcome back their starting quarterback in Prescott, which should make for a better year in 2021. Losing a capable backup like Andy Dalton will sting since there doesn't seem to be a QB on the roster who can keep this team afloat if something should happen to Prescott. Gilbert did an admirable job in his one start last year, but he likely isn’t the answer. Only Prescott’s injury saves DiNucci, otherwise the Cowboys stick with just two quarterbacks. An upgrade is desperately needed.

RB (3): Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nothing changes from 2020 in the early projections at RB; Elliott and Pollard remain one of the top duos in the league and there is little playing time for anyone else, which is why the team goes short. They might have to go short at RB to get some other players on the roster at other positions.

WR (5): Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Michael Gallup, Simi Fekoho

The Cowboys will add to their WR room this year, drafting rookie Fekoho to the group. Their top three receivers are arguably the best in the league and Wilson showed flashes of big play ability. Noah Brown is the odd man out this year.

TE (4): Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Sean McKeon, Jeremy Sprinkle

Tight end is an area where Dallas tends to go long. It’s the same group as last season as Jarwin comes back after his knee injury, they’re just subbing in Sprinkle as the big blocking TE, a job handled by Blake Bell last year.

Story continues

Offensive line (9): Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La’el Collins, Ty Nsekhe, Josh Ball, Connor McGovern, Terence Steele

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The team added Nsekhe and Ball as swing tackle options and Steele sticks over Brandon Knight. After last season, its hard to see both Knight and Steele sticking around. The Cowboys might still be looking for a true backup center, but without one right now, these are the best options.

Defensive line (9): DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Brent Urban, Randy Gregory, Trysten Hill, Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna, Chauncey Golston

This might be the best competition for the Cowboys heading into the season. Who is going to earn those spots on the DL? This first list leaves out last year’s fifth-round selection Bradlee Anae and veteran Dorance Armstrong, who the team constantly talks up.

LB (6): Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Jabril Cox, Francis Bernard

This a position that will have a different look, and feel, than in year’s past. The old stalwart Sean Lee retired and in are two rookie LB’s, Parsons and Cox. Neal’s arrival also makes for a more versatile group that finally has depth. It’s a position that desperately needed a makeover and it appears to be a much better group.

CB (6): Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs, Kelvin Joseph, Jourdan Lewis, Nahshon Wright, C.J. Goodwin, Reggie Robinson

Another position where the Cowboys re-tooled and now has a different look. Joseph and Wright’s arrival pushes some older veterans off the roster and Goodwin’s special teams prowess keeps him around. Robinson's position isn't clear yet, but the flexibility to have him at CB and S helps stay on the team.

Safety (4): Donovan Wilson, Damontae Kazee, Israel Mukuamu, Jayron Kearse

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

It remains shocking how the Cowboys don’t seem to value the safety position as they failed to draft any once again. However, Dallas has said they are moving sixth-round selection Mukuamu to safety, so he projects to make the roster, along with the veteran Kearse, who is good on special teams as well.

ST (3): Hunter Niswander, Greg Zuerlein, Jake McQuaide

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Niswander performed well in 2020 and will win the job again for this season. It’s still a tad shocking to not see L.P. LaDouceur listed as the long snapper, but the team moved on, and frankly, it's sad. You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

1

1