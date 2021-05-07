Cowboys 53-man roster prediction is heavy on defense following draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Grimaldi
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2021 NFL draft dust is just settling, rookie free agents are in the process of getting signed and the teams are narrowing down their rosters to 90 players. The Dallas Cowboys did a little house cleaning to their roster when they released veteran players recently, most notably DT Antwaun Woods, to reach the threshold.

Now set within the roster rules with their 90-man arsenal, the Cowboys have less than four months to trim the player down to its initial 53-man team. Here’s a way too early guess at what the 2021 edition of the Cowboys might look like when they break training camp and head into the season.

QB (3): Dak Prescott, Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys welcome back their starting quarterback in Prescott, which should make for a better year in 2021. Losing a capable backup like Andy Dalton will sting since there doesn't seem to be a QB on the roster who can keep this team afloat if something should happen to Prescott. Gilbert did an admirable job in his one start last year, but he likely isn’t the answer. Only Prescott’s injury saves DiNucci, otherwise the Cowboys stick with just two quarterbacks. An upgrade is desperately needed.

RB (3): Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nothing changes from 2020 in the early projections at RB; Elliott and Pollard remain one of the top duos in the league and there is little playing time for anyone else, which is why the team goes short. They might have to go short at RB to get some other players on the roster at other positions.

WR (5): Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Michael Gallup, Simi Fekoho

The Cowboys will add to their WR room this year, drafting rookie Fekoho to the group. Their top three receivers are arguably the best in the league and Wilson showed flashes of big play ability. Noah Brown is the odd man out this year.

TE (4): Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Sean McKeon, Jeremy Sprinkle

Tight end is an area where Dallas tends to go long. It’s the same group as last season as Jarwin comes back after his knee injury, they’re just subbing in Sprinkle as the big blocking TE, a job handled by Blake Bell last year.

Offensive line (9): Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La’el Collins, Ty Nsekhe, Josh Ball, Connor McGovern, Terence Steele

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The team added Nsekhe and Ball as swing tackle options and Steele sticks over Brandon Knight. After last season, its hard to see both Knight and Steele sticking around. The Cowboys might still be looking for a true backup center, but without one right now, these are the best options.

Defensive line (9): DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Brent Urban, Randy Gregory, Trysten Hill, Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna, Chauncey Golston

This might be the best competition for the Cowboys heading into the season. Who is going to earn those spots on the DL? This first list leaves out last year’s fifth-round selection Bradlee Anae and veteran Dorance Armstrong, who the team constantly talks up.

LB (6): Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Jabril Cox, Francis Bernard

This a position that will have a different look, and feel, than in year’s past. The old stalwart Sean Lee retired and in are two rookie LB’s, Parsons and Cox. Neal’s arrival also makes for a more versatile group that finally has depth. It’s a position that desperately needed a makeover and it appears to be a much better group.

CB (6): Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs, Kelvin Joseph, Jourdan Lewis, Nahshon Wright, C.J. Goodwin, Reggie Robinson

Another position where the Cowboys re-tooled and now has a different look. Joseph and Wright’s arrival pushes some older veterans off the roster and Goodwin’s special teams prowess keeps him around. Robinson's position isn't clear yet, but the flexibility to have him at CB and S helps stay on the team.

Safety (4): Donovan Wilson, Damontae Kazee, Israel Mukuamu, Jayron Kearse

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

It remains shocking how the Cowboys don’t seem to value the safety position as they failed to draft any once again. However, Dallas has said they are moving sixth-round selection Mukuamu to safety, so he projects to make the roster, along with the veteran Kearse, who is good on special teams as well.

ST (3): Hunter Niswander, Greg Zuerlein, Jake McQuaide

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Niswander performed well in 2020 and will win the job again for this season. It’s still a tad shocking to not see L.P. LaDouceur listed as the long snapper, but the team moved on, and frankly, it's sad. You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Cowboys to work out potential No. 2 QB on Friday

    In need of a backup quarterback with skins on the wall, Dallas will look into Jeff Driskel on Friday.

  • Breaking: Cowboys waive veteran DT Antwaun Woods, release CB Smith

    In a move that could be a sign of things to come, like a free agency signing, the Cowboys have waived Antwaun Woods.

  • Cowboys waive Saivion Smith

    The Cowboys need roster space after drafting and signing a slew of rookies and they’re creating it on Wednesday. Shortly after word of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods‘ departure broke, there were multiple reports that cornerback Saivion Smith has also been let go. Smith was a highly rated recruit who signed with LSU out of high [more]

  • Fed warns high asset prices could make investors vulnerable

    The Federal Reserve is warning that prices of stocks and other financial assets are rising to levels that could set investors up for big losses from sudden declines. “Asset prices may be vulnerable to significant declines should risk appetite fall,” the Fed report warned. The warning was included in the Fed’s twice-a-year “Financial Stability Report.”

  • Cowboys release four players, including Adam Redmond

    The Cowboys made room for six of their 20 draft picks and rookie free agent signings on Wednesday by parting ways with six players. Word of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and cornerback Saivion Smith‘s departures broke before the team’s official announcement of the moves on Wednesday afternoon. The team also released Adam Redmond and waived [more]

  • US talk of waiving vaccine patents is merely symbolic: Experts

    U.S. supporting patent waivers in talks with World Trade Organization to help world get more coronavirus vaccines.

  • The world's heaviest moth - so big it can't fly properly - has been spotted in Australia

    The insect found near a school in Queensland, Australia, has been identified as a giant wood moth, the world's heaviest of the moth species.

  • A dramatically different labor market recovery: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

  • What fifth QB taken in each NFL Draft can tell us about Mac Jones

    What are appropriate expectations for Mac Jones in New England? DJ Bean dove into the history of the fifth quarterback taken in the last 15 NFL Drafts to offer some illuminating perspective.

  • Fed says stock market boom, 'ebullient' investors warrant caution

    Booming stocks, internet-driven "meme" investments and the black box of hedge fund financing pose increasing risks as the U.S. economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and investor appetite soars, the Federal Reserve warned on Thursday in its latest report on financial stability. "With investors ebullient on expectations for a strong rebound, it is important to closely monitor risks to the system and ensure the financial system is resilient," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a statement released alongside the U.S. central bank's semi-annual report, which reiterated some longstanding concerns and highlighted new ones. Commercial real estate remains potentially vulnerable, the Fed said, particularly after a pandemic that may dim demand for office space, and businesses and households "remain under considerable strain" due to the impact of the virus.

  • Cowboys LB Jabril Cox named draft’s biggest steal

    After drafting linebacker Micah Parsons 12th overall, the Cowboys snagged Jabril Cox in the fourth round, making him the top steal of Day 3.

  • Investor Gary Vaynerchuk warns of impending 'NFT winter' doom

    Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk is launching his own NFT, with a warning about NFTs.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • Russell Westbrook piles up historic triple-double, has Wizards primed to crash NBA's play-in party

    Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo: “You don’t bite the hand that feeds you”

    Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.

  • Grading all 32 NFL skill-position players post-draft: The Bucs run this show

    With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)