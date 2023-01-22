Cowboys-49ers Inactives: Jason Peters out on his birthday, Kearse in

The Cowboys and 49ers both come into the divisional round contest near 100%. Dallas will be without the birthday boy as offensive tackle Jason Peters is inactive after he suffered a hip injury in the wild card round against the Buccaneers. In his absence, the pair of Tyler Smith and Connor McGovern stepped up and made quarterback Dak Prescott look comfortable in the pocket so Peters will be celebrating his 41st from the sideline.

Safety Jayron Kearse left the game in Tampa Bay during the second half with a knee injury but pleaded to media during the week that he would be ready on game day and he’s active to lead the Cowboys safety room. Tight end Peyton Hendershot is inactive after an injury also suffered during the wild card game, so Dallas will be shorthanded upfront against a prolific pass rush.

On the other side, San Francisco has their full cast ready. Starting defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Samson Ebukam were limited on the first two days of practice but practiced fully heading into game day. With a NFC Championship spot on the line, take a look at the inactives for Cowboys-49ers.

OT Jason Peters

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters (71) after the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) in the pocket in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Tolbert

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TE Peyton Hendershot

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

DT Quinton Bohanna

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (98) leaves the field with an injury in the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jabril Cox

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (48) defends during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

CB Nahshon Wright

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Nov 11, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

49ers CB Ambry Thomas

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining 49ers inactives

RB Tyrion Davis-Prince

OL Nick Zakelj

TE Tyler Kroft

DL Alex Barrett

DL Drake Jackson

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire