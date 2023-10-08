Cowboys-49ers inactives: Dallas OL in full force for primetime duel

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t fielded their starting offensive line since 2021. That changes on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. After holding injury designations early in the week, All-Pro offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were full participants Thursday and Friday. Now, they’re set to take on a vaunted 49ers front.

Tight end Peyton Hendershot is still nursing an ankle injury, and he’s out again for the Dallas offense. Beyond his absence, the Cowboys are as healthy as possible in a game that feels massive so early in the season.

San Francisco is without backup running back Elijah Mitchell, but the 49ers are otherwise 100% against Dallas. Former Cowboy defensive end Randy Gregory is inactive after being traded to the 49ers during the week. It’s a heavyweight matchup in Levi’s Stadium, and here’s a full look at the inactives ahead of Cowboys-49ers, kicking off at 7:20 p.m.

TE Peyton Hendershot

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

OL Asim Richards

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards (76) carries helmets with Guardian helmet caps during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Brooks

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Brooks (83) carries the ball during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

S Israel Mukuamu

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DL Villami Fehoko Jr.

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. (37) on the field in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Emergency third QB Trey Lance

Sep 17, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (15) throws a pass before the game against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

49ers DE Randy Gregory

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) reacts after a penalty in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Remaining 49ers inactives

