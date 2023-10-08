Cowboys-49ers inactives: Dallas OL in full force for primetime duel
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t fielded their starting offensive line since 2021. That changes on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. After holding injury designations early in the week, All-Pro offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were full participants Thursday and Friday. Now, they’re set to take on a vaunted 49ers front.
Tight end Peyton Hendershot is still nursing an ankle injury, and he’s out again for the Dallas offense. Beyond his absence, the Cowboys are as healthy as possible in a game that feels massive so early in the season.
San Francisco is without backup running back Elijah Mitchell, but the 49ers are otherwise 100% against Dallas. Former Cowboy defensive end Randy Gregory is inactive after being traded to the 49ers during the week. It’s a heavyweight matchup in Levi’s Stadium, and here’s a full look at the inactives ahead of Cowboys-49ers, kicking off at 7:20 p.m.
TE Peyton Hendershot
OL Asim Richards
WR Jalen Brooks
S Israel Mukuamu
DL Villami Fehoko Jr.
CB Eric Scott Jr.
Emergency third QB Trey Lance
49ers DE Randy Gregory
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell
Remaining 49ers inactives
OL Nick Zakelj
DL Kalia Davis
LB Jalen Graham