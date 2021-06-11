Cowboys’ 4-game preseason schedule announced

Some call them meaningless games, but the Dallas Cowboys will soon line up and play football against teams wearing other uniforms. The NFL released the full schedule of 2021’s preseason games on Thursday.

The exhibition slate has been trimmed from the traditional four games to three for most teams, but the Cowboys will play one extra this year thanks to their inclusion in the annual Hall of Fame Game (a holdover from 2020, when the game was scrapped- along with the league’s entire preseason- due to COVID-19 concerns).

The Cowboys will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 5. That game will be the culmination of the combined 2020-2021 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week festivities, in which Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris, and Drew Pearson will take their place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Next, the Cowboys will travel to the desert to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for their second preseason contest. The rematch of last season’s 38-10 drubbing comes on Friday the 13th of August.

The team will come home to AT&T Stadium for their final two preseason games. On Saturday, August 21, they’ll host the Houston Texans for state bragging rights and the Texas Governor’s Cup. And on Sunday, August 29, Dallas will welcome top overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to town under new head coach Urban Meyer.

The Cowboys will also kick off the NFL’s regular season when they meet the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9.

List

4 Cowboys named to CBS Sports top 100 players rankings

List

3 burning questions for Cowboys in 2021: Health, adapting and in-fighting

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.