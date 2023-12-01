Cowboys take 38-35 lead with 4:37 left

The Cowboys haven't been in a close game at home. Until tonight.

The Seahawks are pushing them to the limit.

Seattle led the entire second half until Dak Prescott found Jake Ferguson for a 12-yard touchdown with 4:37 remaining. The Cowboys got the 2-point conversion on a Prescott pass to Brandin Cooks.

Dallas leads 38-35.

Prescott is 29-of-40 for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and CeeDee Lamb has 12 catches for 116 yards. Ferguson has six catches for 77 yards and the score.