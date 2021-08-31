The Cowboys released veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide, leaving them without one, but only briefly. They plan to re-sign McQuaide after making more moves Wednesday.

The team cut 24 players Tuesday, including quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, to reach the NFL’s 53-player roster limit.

The Cowboys announced they released McQuaide, Gilbert, safety Darian Thompson, cornerback Deante Burton, offensive tackle Eric Smith, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive tackle Justin Hamilton. They waived receiver Johnnie Dixon, DiNucci, receiver Osirus Mitchell, receiver Reggie Davis, receiver Aaron Parker, safety Steven Parker, running back Brenden Knox, running back JaQuan Hardy, safety Tyler Coyle, fullback Nick Ralston, tight end Nick Eubanks, tight end Artayvious Lynn, defensive end Austin Faoliu, offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon, center Braylon Jones, receiver Brandon Smith and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill reverted to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He will miss at least the first six weeks of the season, per NFL rules. It’s the same timeline for receiver T.J. Vasher, who reverts to the reserve/non-football injury list.

The Cowboys placed receiver Noah Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive end Chauncey Golston, who spent camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, passed his physical and counts toward the 53.

The Cowboys have several candidates who are eligible to go on injured reserve after Tuesday, allowing them to return this season. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (elbow), tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) and offensive tackle Josh Ball (ankle) all have injuries that could keep them out a few games.

The team still has four players on the COVID-19 reserve list in receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard/center Connor Williams, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and safety Damontae Kazee.

Cowboys make 28 moves to reach 53-player roster limit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk