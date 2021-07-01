How the Cowboys can make the '21 season 'special' 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down what the Dallas Cowboys have to do to make the season "special." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The sixth seed saw her latest pursuit of a record-equalling 24th grand slam end in sad fashion.
Dawn Burrell went from Olympic athlete to breakout star on Season 18 of "Top Chef."
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Switzerland’s Roger Federer, Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Australia’s Ash Barty are on the entry lists for the Tokyo Olympics that were announced Thursday by the International Tennis Federation. Federer, for one, said last weekend he would wait until after Wimbledon ends on July 11 to decide whether he will head to Japan. Djokovic has made clear he'd like to pursue a Golden Slam, something only Steffi Graf has done, in 1988: winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.
Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the third round of a Wimbledon women’s draw depleted of other top contenders by beating Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 Thursday. No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina became the latest upset victim, and eight of the top 11 players in the WTA rankings are out of the tournament due to defeat, withdrawal or injury. Barty avoided an exit by overcoming an uncharacteristically unreliable serve.
A Super Bowl hero, a clutch receiver and a few nasty offensive linemen make up Tom E. Curran's 31-40 on his list of the Top 50 Patriots Under Bill Belichick.
Sean McVay looks for leadership qualities and off-schedule success in quarterbacks, both of which Matthew Stafford has.
Joe Delaney died in 1983, after his second season with the Chiefs, trying to save multiple children from drowning in a lake.
In congratulating Chris Paul, Steph Curry couldn't help but include a backhanded compliment.
NBA executives predict what Kawhi Leonard will do in free agency and preview the Clippers' offseason, including Reggie Jackson's free agency
Poll: Which teams should join the Saints in a realigned NFC South?
The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident
After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Patrick Beverley reportedly said, "The next five years are mine."
Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich explained why he believes quarterback Cam Newton won't have a bounce-back season in New England.
Most of the 2021 draft picks have signed their rookie contracts, and many contracts were signed fairly quickly after the seventh round ended. In the first round, 75 percent of the selections have agreed to terms. That said, eighty percent of the first-round quarterbacks have not signed. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick [more]
Phil Mickelson displayed a bit of gamesmanship toward Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
CBS Sports names ideal landing spot for Todd Gurley
Larry Bird taught a team of college all-stars that they should never talk trash to the "Dream Team"
LOS ANGELES (AP) Monty Williams wasn't named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental - a trip to the NBA Finals. While Chris Paul was emotional Wednesday night after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate.
Larry Bird was one of the NBA's great trash-talkers, and Jamal Mashburn recalled a time that Rodney Rogers found out the hard way during a Team USA scrimmage in 1992.
Would you be alright with this being Notre Dame's postseason berth?