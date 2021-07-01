How the Cowboys can make the '21 season 'special' 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Switzerland’s Roger Federer, Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Australia’s Ash Barty are on the entry lists for the Tokyo Olympics that were announced Thursday by the International Tennis Federation. Federer, for one, said last weekend he would wait until after Wimbledon ends on July 11 to decide whether he will head to Japan. Djokovic has made clear he'd like to pursue a Golden Slam, something only Steffi Graf has done, in 1988: winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.