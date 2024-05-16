Advertisement
Cowboys 2024 schedule features 6 primetime games

The Dallas Cowboys will look to defend their NFC East title for the first time since the 1990s as they embark on their 2024 journey. Dallas’ 17-game schedule has been released and it’s full of important matchups, including a late-season back-to-back division schedule that ends the season with visiting the Philadelphia Eagles and then hosting the Washington Commanders and new head coach Dan Quinn.

Here’s the TEAM’s complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sep. 8

@

Cleveland Browns

Tickets

2

Sep. 15

vs

New Orleans Saints

Tickets

3

Sep. 22

vs

Baltimore Ravens

Tickets

4

Sep. 26

@

New York Giants (TNF)

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

@

Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs

Detroit Lions

Tickets

7

BYE WEEK

Tickets

8

Oct. 27

@

San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Tickets

9

Nov. 3

@

Atlanta Falcons

Tickets

10

Nov. 10

vs

Philadelphia Eagles

Tickets

11

Nov. 18

vs

Houston Texans (MNF)

Tickets

12

Nov. 24

@

Washington Commanders

Tickets

13

Nov. 28

vs

New York Giants (Thanksgiving)

Tickets

14

Dec. 9

vs

Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

Tickets

15

Dec. 15

@

Carolina Panthers

Tickets

16

Dec. 22

vs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

Tickets

17

Dec. 29

@

Philadelphia Eagles

Tickets

18

Jan. 5

vs

Washington Commanders

Tickets

*prime-time game

