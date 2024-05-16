Cowboys 2024 schedule features 6 primetime games
The Dallas Cowboys will look to defend their NFC East title for the first time since the 1990s as they embark on their 2024 journey. Dallas’ 17-game schedule has been released and it’s full of important matchups, including a late-season back-to-back division schedule that ends the season with visiting the Philadelphia Eagles and then hosting the Washington Commanders and new head coach Dan Quinn.
Here’s the TEAM’s complete 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sep. 8
@
2
Sep. 15
vs
3
Sep. 22
vs
4
Sep. 26
@
New York Giants (TNF)
5
Oct. 6
@
Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)
6
Oct. 13
vs
7
BYE WEEK
8
Oct. 27
@
San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
9
Nov. 3
@
10
Nov. 10
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
11
Nov. 18
vs
Houston Texans (MNF)
12
Nov. 24
@
Washington Commanders
13
Nov. 28
vs
New York Giants (Thanksgiving)
14
Dec. 9
vs
Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)
15
Dec. 15
@
16
Dec. 22
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
17
Dec. 29
@
Philadelphia Eagles
18
Jan. 5
vs
Washington Commanders
