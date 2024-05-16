Cowboys’ 2024 preseason schedule features 3 West Coast foes

Lost by many in the hoopla surrounding the Wednesday release of the Cowboys’ 2024 schedule of regular-season games was the fact that fans also know now what the team’s preseason slate looks like.

The three exhibition games won’t feature a lot of Dallas’s biggest star players, but they will offer a first glimpse at the revamped offensive line, several young prospects up and down the roster, and Mike Zimmer’s new-look/old-school defense in live game action.

As has become custom, the preseason schedule appears to have been built with the team’s annual trip to Oxnard, Calif. in mind. While training camp dates have yet to be announced, the Cowboys’ first two preseason matchups will take place at venues conducive to their temporary West Coast homebase.

Wk Date Opponent Time (CT) Pre1 Sun., Aug. 11 at Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. Pre2 Sat., Aug. 17 at Las Vegas Raiders 9:00 p.m. Pre3 Sat., Aug. 24 vs Los Angeles Chargers 3:00 p.m.

The Cowboys’ preseason will kick off Sun, Aug. 11 with a date at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams. Game 2 will require a quick side trip to Vegas to face the Raiders in Allegiant Stadium the following Saturday night.

That would seem to set up the team to return to the Metroplex immediately afterward, where they’d presumably close out training camp at The Star in Frisco and end the preseason with a home date on Aug. 24 versus the visiting Los Angeles Chargers under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

The Cowboys will then cut down their roster and prepare to travel to Cleveland for their regular-season opener on Sun., Sept. 8.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire