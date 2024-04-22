Cowboys 2024 draft: Scouting reports on the top 6 running backs

With the top 2 running backs on the depth chart from recent seasons gone, the Dallas Cowboys have a need at the position that will apparently be filled in the 2024 draft. They elected to re-sign 2023 backup Rico Dowdle, and recently added unrestricted free agent, Royce Freeman. Also on the team is 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, along with practice squad carryovers, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner. Hunter Luepke, 2023 undrafted free agent signing, was moved to fullback for the 2023 season.

Dowdle showed promise as he battled through injuries last year, doing his best to be the change up in the 1-2 punch that was him and Tony Pollard. Freeman, at 28 years old, is coming off a solid season with the Loas Angeles Rams where he averaged 4.1 yards per carry as a backup. Vaughn struggled to see the field last year, even when injuries presented themselves. He’s one of the smallest running backs the league has ever seen and he may continue to struggle to see the field in the upcoming season. Davis and Conner project as camp bodies who will have to wow to have a shot moving forward.

The Cowboys clearly understand the lack of quality depth at the position, bringing in eight running backs in this year’s pre-draft 30-visits. Projections on this years running back class reside solely in days 2 and 3 of the draft, first round talents like last year’s Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs don’t exist. Here are this years top running backs available.

