With Cowboys in 2023, player retires due to ‘terrifying’ blood clot

The Dallas Cowboys are an organization that tends to support their own through thick and thin, so surely thoughts are with a player who spent just a single season with them. Billy Price, originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Ohio State, announced his retirement this past weekend after a scary medical situation.

Price announced his retirement via Instagram, due to needing to be on blood thinners following blood clot surgery in late April.

In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions. To my wife: this career would not have been possible without your continued love and support. The sacrifices you have made over the course of my career do not go unnoticed. I cannot wait to navigate the next chapter in life with you as we continue to grow our family.

In 2023, Dallas had trouble with depth along the interior of the offensive line, and signed the former 2018 first-round pick to provide some veteran presence with the unit. Price spent the year with the practice squad after signing in late September following a hamstring injury to then starter Tyler Biadasz. He spent the rest of the year with the squad, but never appeared in a single game.

Following his first three seasons in Cincinnati, Price spent a year with the New York Giants and the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire