Cowboys 2023 Free Agency Tracker with contract details, comp pick ledger

NFL free agency becomes an official thing on Wednesday at noon eastern. Of course, teams have already agreed in principle to deals with many of the top free agents, and trades have been agreed to between clubs. The Dallas Cowboys are no different. Their own free-agent signings are official, but the players they are losing become members of new teams at that firing of the starter’s pistol.

Overall, this is a shallow free agent class compared to year’s past. The top couple tiers are missing the standouts at the Top 5 positions we call the Money 5. There aren’t a ton of QBs, WRs, LTs, Edge defenders or CBs that are bringing in the brinks trucks. Defensive tackles have closed the gap on edge defenders in recent years, and there’s a handful of those who have been paid. Overall though, this isn’t the standout offseason fans have become accustomed to, which opens up the trade market even more. Here’s a full accounting of what Dallas has done and what their players have done, along with the salary cap and comp pick ramifications.

If you’d like to jump directly to the Comp Pick Ledger, scroll down to the bottom after each player breakdown.

Cowboys' Current Salary Cap Space

As of 3/15 8:30am Central: $4.3 million

Additional Moves Dallas can make to free up space are here.

RB Tony Pollard - Franchise Tagged

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pollard has yet to sign the tender, but when he does the $10.091 million one-year number will become fully guaranteed. The two sides have until July 17 to continue negotiating towards a long-term agreement.

RT Terence Steele (RFA) - Second-round tender

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Base Salary + Cap Hit: $4,304,000

CB Stephon Gilmore: Acquired via Trade

Dallas trades pick No. 176 (5th-round compensatory) to Indianapolis for Gilmore. The CB has one year remaining on his contract.

2023 Base Salary: $7,960,000

2023 Per-Game Bonus: $1.02M ($60kper game, 16 games played in 2022)

2023 Roster Bonus: $1 million

Total Cap Hit: $9.98 million

Story continues

Safety Donovan Wilson - Re-signed 3-years, $21 million, $13.5 million guaranteed

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Signing Bonus: $6.6 million (spread over four seasons at $1.65M per)

2023 Base: $1.4 million (guaranteed)

2023 Per-Game Bonus: $250k (LTBE – counts vs cap, played 17 games)

2023 Cap Hit: $3.3 million

2024 Base: $5.5 million (guaranteed) + $250k bonuses

2025 Base: $6.5 million (non-g’teed) + $500k bonuses

2025 Exit Cost: $3.3 million dead money

Wilson’s deal has $3 million in NLTBE incentives that don’t count against the cap yet (probably Pro Bowl related) per Over The Cap.

Wilson’s deal has a 2026 void year to help spread out the bonus cap hit and potential conversion of 2024 base salary. If he plays out the contract and leaves, Dallas will have $1.65 million dead money on 2026 cap.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch - Re-signed 2 years, $8 million

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Signing Bonus: $2.5 million (spread over two seasons at $1.25M per)

2023 Base: $1.5 million (guaranteed)

2023 Per-Game Bonus: $29,411k ($411k of $500k LTBE – played 14)

2023 Cap Hit: $3.162 million

2024 Base: $3 million (non-guaranteed) + $500k bonuses

Spotrac reports $1 million of 2024 base is guaranteed, OTC does not.

2024 Exit Cost: either $2.25 million or $1.25 million depending on above

Left guard Connor McGovern - Signed with Buffalo Bills 3 year, $22.35M, $11 million is guaranteed

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Contract Breakdown via Over The Cap (click to go to full page)

LB Luke Gifford - Signs with Tennessee Titans, 2 years, $4M with $1M guaranteed

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

WR Noah Brown - Signs with Houston Texans, 1 year, $2.6M, $2.25M guaranteed

Cowboys Remaining Free Agents

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TE Dalton Schultz

QB Cooper Rush

DE Dante Fowler

CB Anthony Brown

DT Johnathan Hankins

OT Jason Peters

K Brett Maher

ST C.J. Goodwin

LS Jake McQuaide

LS Matt Overton

LB Anthony Barr

WR T.Y. Hilton

DT Carlos Watkins

OT Aviante Collins

RB Rico Dowdle (non-tendered RFA)

Comp Pick Ledger

2023 Compensatory Pick Ledger PLAYER LOST CONTRACT APY ROUND PLAYER SIGNED CONTRACT APY Connor McGovern 3 for $22.4M $7.45M 6 Noah Brown 1 for $2.6M $2.6 7 Non-Qualifying Free Agent Moves PLAYER LOST CONTRACT APY REASON PLAYER SIGNED CONTRACT REASON

Comp Pick Formula Rules

Compensatory Pick Formula Rules

Here are the rules that govern compensatory selections:

There are only 32 compensatory picks available to be spread out amongst the 32 franchises, but they are not distributed equally. Also, no team can receive more than four compensatory picks in any one draft.

The picks are distributed across the third through seventh rounds, at the conclusion of the standard 32 picks of each round. Picks are not evenly distributed throughout these rounds, but rather done by a sliding cutoff scale.

For each player a team signs, it cancels out a player that team lost. These are canceled out based on the value of the contracts. If a team loses a player valued as a third-round pick, and a player valued as a fifth round pick, but sign a player who’s valued as a third… then the team gets the fifth-round pick compensation. The third-round picks cancel out. However, if they sign a player who’s valued as a fourth, then he would cancel out the lower player, and said team would get compensated with the third-round pick.

The primary determining factor of which round a team is compensated with for a lost player is the Adjusted Average Annual Value of that player’s deal with his new team, compared to the rest of the league . There are levels associated with each round of compensation and teams are slotted in order within those rounds based on the rankings. Playing time and postseason awards are factored in at a much lesser weight.

The player must stay with his new team through Week 10 of the next season to qualify.

Multiple players cannot be rolled into a higher compensatory. For instance, Dallas having 5 players with the last two being 6th round comps, will not move it to a 5th rounder.

On top of salary concerns, not every free agent signed or lost qualifies for compensatory consideration. There are ways to sign players that won’t add to the “players signed” ledger. Players who are cut from other teams, players who were RFAs or ERFAs who weren’t tendered, players signed after “May 12th” (specific date will vary year-to-year).

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire