Cowboys 2023 Draft Commandments: Ranking the rules Dallas lives by

The 2023 NFL draft is mere days away, and fans of the Dallas Cowboys are in a tizzy trying to figure out what the team will do. For the first time in a long time, Dallas has acquired premiere veteran help to fill their two biggest offseason needs. There have been unaddressed departures, but the two additions were at Money 5 positions while the departures were not. The Cowboys have needs and wants, but there isn’t a single position where it would be a catastrophe to leave the draft without.

That level of flexibility is rare and a testament to the work done by Mike McCarthy, Will McClay and Stephen Jones as the primary decision makers for the club. But there’s still work to be done, and how they will go about it is the focus now. Over the last decade, I’ve taken meticulous care to identify the club’s tells, tendencies and trends when it comes to making draft choices.

It’s not an end-all be-all, however. We’ve collected about 13 or so which have ebbed and flowed in their hierarchy over the years. The difficulty now that McCarthy is entering Year 4 of his regime are which ones still hold from the Jason Garrett era. Here are what we believe to be the 2023 Commandments.

Thou shalt use your first pick on a "best at his position in the entire draft" prospect

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Tyler Smith #73 (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

This has always been one of the more fascinating trends and has held up remarkably well, but 2023 will test it’s limitations. No matter where Dallas picks in the first round, they want to select a prospect who was ranked No. 1 at his position on their draft boards.

Of course this commandment is much easier to pull off earlier in the round than later, but it’s still held up remarkably well over the last decade.

In 2016 they selected Ezekiel Elliott who was not only their top RB, but their top overall player. In 2015, Byron Jones was picked at No. 27 and was seen as the most versatile DB in the draft. In 2014, Zack Martin was the top guard. In 2013, Travis Frederick was the top center. In 2012, Morris Claiborne was the best corner (and they traded up to acquire him). 2011, Tyron Smith was the best offensive lineman and tackle. 2010, they traded up to get the best WR Dez Bryant (though not the first off the board due to character concerns).

Story continues

After a couple years hiatus, CeeDee Lamb was in, a player who most observers felt was the best of the three top wideouts. In 2021 after their top corner was snatch, they selected top linebacker Micah Parsons. They pulled it off again in 2022 with Tyler Smith, who no one saw coming but their self-leak identified as their top guard, above more ballyhooed names like Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson.

To drive the point home, ranked at No. 14 on their 2022 board was Georgia safety Lewis Cine, but he was the second-ranked safety and was passed over for their top-ranked guard.

How could that play out this year? Dallas more than likely has a chance to draft their top-ranked tight end, linebacker or guard, and potentially WR, RB or DT at the tail-end of the first round.

Thou shalt follow the money

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys, more often than not, pay close attention to where they will need to spend money in the upcoming seasons and plan accordingly. They like to get out in front and have players in the pipeline to step in for positions where it appears they will soon have a need.

“There’s only so much pie to go around” is a famous refrain of the front office when it comes to negotiating in public. It’s a ploy to get players to settle for lesser deals so they can be a part of a winner Dallas has yet to produce. But it’s still a valid statement; everyone won’t get paid.

What positions fall under this category? Dallas has four monster contracts on the horizon: CB Trevon Diggs (free agent in 2024), WR CeeDee Lamb (free agent in 2025), QB Dak Prescott (free agent in 2025) and Edge Micah Parsons (free agent in 2026). Any of the first three could be extended this year and Parsons can be extended next year.

But that’s not where the problem comes in. Those guys will all likely get paid top-of-market rates. It’s what those contracts mean for other positions.

RB Tony Pollard, LT Tyron Smith, RT Terence Steele, center Tyler Biadasz are all expiring deals on offense. On defense, Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis make CB a must to prepare for. Safeties Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse are expiring and depth defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler are free after 2023.

The top running back, 3 of the top 6 OL, 2 of the top 3 CBs, 2 of the top 3 safeties and 2 of the top four edge players are all free next offseason. That bumps this Commandment way up from it’s slot of No. 6 in 2022.

Thou shalt prioritize certain positions over others

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Just before 2015’s draft, we looked at the draft history of the Cowboys over the previous five years. It concluded that Dallas has a preference to draft the following positions, in order, t1) Defensive Line t1) Linebackers, t1) Cornerbacks, t4) Offensive Line, t4) Wide Receiver.

They tend to ignore the other four positions of QB, RB, TE and safety, normally only grabbing those as Day 3 picks. RB and TE are going to be the ones that test this theory in 2023, but there are some signs they might hold true. Stephen Jones has gone on record as saying their most glaring needs might not get addressed with their premium picks.

What were 2015’s first four picks? Hybrid DB, DE, OL, LB. In 2016, the Cowboys sure enough picked two defensive linemen, a linebacker and a cornerback, taking off a year from the OL and WR, partially because they had to grab a RB and QB. They honed in on DL and CB in 2017.

Here’s what we wrote heading into 2018:

“They appear ready to focus on linebacker, wide receiver and offensive line in 2018.”

Vander Esch, Connor Williams and Michael Gallup later…

In 2019 we wrote:

“There’s a case to be made that all five of the priority positions are needs once again, with defensive line being the highest priority a pseudo-starting spot open for a linebacker and the final three being needs for the near future with a lot of expiring contracts.”

DT Trysten Hill, Interior OL Connor McGovern, slot WR/backup RB Tony Pollard, CB Michael Jackson were the Cowboys first four picks.

Here’s what we wrote in 2020:

“The DT plugs were filled with aging vets and Hill didn’t show anything a new coaching staff can bank on. Travis Frederick retired and Tyron Smith missed three games yet again. They let Byron Jones walk in free agency and Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis are in the final year of their deal. Sean Lee is on his last legs, Jaylon Smith’s might not last and Vander Esch is a concern to play football again.

It appears the only thing that may throw this off is finally addressing the need at safety, but fans have been holding their breath there for decades.”

WR CeeDee Lamb

CB Trevon Diggs

DT Neville Gallimore

CB Reggie Robinson

In 2021, the Cowboys double dipped at linebacker (Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox) and cornerback (Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright) and defensive line (Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa) with their first six picks and then took an offensive lineman with the seventh (Josh Ball) all in the first four rounds.

In 2022 we wrote:

This is what they do. But how does it spin forward to 2022? Defensive line, wide receiver and offensive line are going to be the focus this draft. Count on it.

Tyler Smith, Sam Williams and Jalen Tolbert. Boom, again.

Thou shalt prioritize getting premiere athletes

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We wondered allowed whether this commandment would return in 2022. Boy, did it.

Will 2022 see this commandment stay retired or will it come roaring back? The last few drafts have betrayed the commitment to the SPARQ standout athlete. There was a time when Dallas religiously favored uber-athletic guys in almost every pick, but recently that hasn’t been the case. Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph gave some hope to a return in 2021, but then the third-round selections of Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa and especially Nahshon Wright shot that comeback in the foot. All were average to well-below average athletically.

Dallas didn’t draft a non-elite athlete until the selection of Jake Ferguson. Four of their picks rated 9.5 or above. Here’s a look at the class’ Relative Athletic Scores, with 10.0 being the maximum.

Thou shalt take huge risks in Round 2

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

My Draft Commandments list gained notoriety based on this particular commandment that is now engrained in the “common knowledge” section of Cowboys fandom.

Here’s what I wrote last spring:

There are several players who could fit into the injury/troubled profile for Dallas this draft. WRs George Pickens and John Metchie III fit the bill, as do defensive ends David Ojabo and Sam Williams.

Boom.

Dallas loves to play fast and loose with their second-round pick, hoping to hit a home run and get first-round talent that has fallen through the cracks for whatever reason. When that isn’t the case, they’d look to make a major move to shake things up.

2016: Jaylon Smith – ACL injury/nerve damage

2015: Randy Gregory – failed combine drug test, admitted self-medic

2014: Demarcus Lawrence (trades 3rd round pick to move up in 2nd)

2013: Gavin Escobar

2012: Used to trade up for Morris Claiborne

2011: Bruce Carter – ACL injury

2010: Sean Lee – ACL injury

After Smith redshirted his entire rookie season, they seemed to fall back. 2017 (Chidobe Awuzie) and 2018 (Connor Williams) were safe picks, but neither got a second contract with the club. 2019’s Trysten Hill didn’t even complete his rookie deal.

They may have considered returning to the risky in 2020, but Trevon Diggs, a player they considered taking at No. 17, was still on the board for them when they his the clock.

2021 they picked Kelvin Joseph, a player who LSU’s staff was happy to see transfer and who was sat down the stretch by the Kentucky staff.

Potential names in 2023? It feels like there aren’t that many top-level players who come with these sorts of risks in this draft.

SMU WR Rashee Rice and Ole Miss RB Zach Evans are two players Dallas showed interest with who could be in this range. A guy like USC’s Andrew Vorhees was a top candidate before tearing his ACL at the combine, but he’s expected to be a Day 3 guy now. It would set the world on fire if Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker fell to Dallas at No. 58 and they pulled the trigger.

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee could be a fall candidate who many expect to still go in the first round.

Thou shalt not trade away your first rounder

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s draft feels like there’s a sweet spot for proper prospect placement that exists between 20 and 40. It may make sense for the Cowboys to trade out of the first round if they can find a trade partner, but the tendencies say Dallas most likely won’t be interested.

The recent trend is that the team stays put when it comes to the first round, unless they move it before draft weekend of course.

Between 2007 and 2013, the Cowboys traded, either up or down, six out of the seven first rounds. They moved back in 2007 and 2013, moved up for a better pick in 2008, 2010 and 2012 and traded the pick away in 2009. 2011 was the only year in that span they stayed put, and selected franchise left tackle Tyron Smith.

However things have changed recently. In the last six drafts, Dallas has stayed put where their first-pick slot was. In 2014 they stuck at No. 16 and rolled with guard Zack Martin. 2015 saw them remain at No. 27 for Byron Jones and they refused to move off No. 4 in 2016 to snag Ezekiel Elliott. In 2017 they stayed at No. 28 for Taco Charlton. In 2018 they remained in place for Leighton Vander Esch.

They traded away the 2019 first rounder for Amari Cooper, then stayed put in 2020 when CeeDee Lamb fell to him.

2021 had mitigating circumstances. Dallas would have likely stayed put and picked Micah Parsons at No. 10 but were faced with a can’t-miss situation. DeVonta Smith was going to an NFC East rival. The Eagles wanted to jump the New York Giants to get him and gave Dallas a top-100 pick to do so, No brainer with no risk of losing the prospect they wanted (after the CBs were stolen).

The Cowboys had an offer from Tennessee last draft to move from No. 24 to No. 35 which likely would’ve netted them an extra third rounder at the minimum, but refused because the Titans wanted Tyler Smith.

Thou shalt be comfortable drafting a round "hot" for players they've targeted

Mock drafts aren’t even an inexact science, they are tools that outsiders use to project how things will fall but have little relevancy once the draft actually arrives. Year after year, 10’s of thousands are produced (not just here on Cowboys Wire, though we do our share), and are rendered irrelevant by the time Pick No. 40 rolls around.

But still, there’s a general consensus to where a majority of the players will be selected that’s a mixture of evaluation and thoughts from the media based on conversations with front offices.

This was a retired commandment that is being brought back for two reasons. One, 2022 absolutely had that feel for the Cowboys and two, the 2023 draft seems like it’s going to be a wild ride.

Last year, most outlets had Tyler Smith as a second-round pick and Sam Williams as a third, but they went 1-2 to Dallas.

Be on the lookout for some shockers from all teams in the draft, but the Cowboys in particular.

Thou shalt not covet small-school players, (but…)

Last year we said there was “no need to rewrite any of this. The most assured commandment there is.” And then Dallas betrayed us by taking three players from Group of 5 conferences with their first three picks and circling back for an “Other” in Round 5.

Tyler Smith was a hit, DaRon Bland was a hit, Jalen Tolbert was a rookie flop and Matt Waletzo was a medical redshirt. Two out of four is a great hit rate and the haul knocks this one down a couple pegs from No. 1, though.

Now all eyes should be focused on whether or not after almost a decade at the helm, McClay’s unlocked the smaller-school algorithm as well as the major conference one he’s navigated so adeptly.

Since McClay’s ascension following the 2013 draft, the club has preferred to steer clear of most small-school prospects. The transition was clear in analyzing previous drafts. From 2009 through 2013, the Cowboys took seven players from non-FBS schools with no success. Starting with the 2014 class, that number dropped all the way to zero.

McClay confirmed as much soon after the 2014 draft, via ESPN.

“The difference is if you’re from a small school and you’re coming into this situation you might not be ready for the bright lights,” said Will McClay, the Cowboys’ assistant director of player personnel, who put the draft board together. “The guys who have been through playing those games where there are 90,000 people in the stands, they’ve had those situations there, they’ll [be] a little bit [more] used to it. If they got the same physical traits, I’m going to go with the guy whose been there before, [over] the guy who you got to wait to come up.”

Power 5 (SEC, B1G, Big 12, Pac 12, ACC) over Group of 5 (AAC, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt) over FCS and everyone else.

2022: Power 5 (5), Group of 5 (3), Others (1)

2021: Power 5 (10), Group of 5 (1), Others (0)

2020: Power 5 (5), Group of 5 (1), Others (1)

2019: Power 5 (6), Group of 5 (2), Others (0)

2018: Power 5 (5), Group of 5 (4), Others (0)

2017: Power 5 (8), Group of 5 (1), Others (0)

2016: Power 5 (7), Group of 5 (2), Others (0)

2015: Power 5 (7), Group of 5 (1), Others (0)

2014: Power 5 (7), Group of 5 (2), Others (0)

​​Thou shalt use your 30 official visits wisely...

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 draft was the first return to normalcy exercise since the 2020 pandemic happened. 2021 visits were virtual but in-person meetings returned in full force last draft. 2020 was a mess when it came to getting solid intel and the only player identified in that epic haul was CB Trevon Diggs. Did the Commandment hold last year?

Sam Williams, Devin Harper, DaRon Bland, Malik Davis and Markquese Bell were all 30 visitors.

Trysten Hill, Tony Pollard and Mike Weber were drafted from 2019 visits, while Chris Westry and Jon’vea Johnson were UDFAs.

From 2006 through 2018, every first-round pick except for Morris Claiborne had been brought in for one of the 30 pre-draft visits.

In 2015, six of the Cowboys selections were all from the list. In 2016, they flooded the list with quarterbacks and running backs and got the No. 1 and No. 2 offensive rookies from that. In 2017, they went ham on defensive linemen and secondary players, then picked seven players from those groups.

Leighton Vander Esch was a 30 visitor in 2018 and Michael Gallup had a private workout.

Here’s a look at the latest interest tracker update for the Cowboys 2023 draft.

TRACKING: Thou shalt use your Dallas Day Advantage as well

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This year appears to have seen an increase in local visitors, even by Cowboys standards. A ton of talent projected throughout the draft were originally identified as national visits, but weren’t. There’s a reason Cowboys Wire’s interest tracker comes with the disclaimer that designations are based on reports and sometimes those reports misidentify the nature of a meeting.

This year, the DFW has a large contingent of local-school talent, with TCU and SMU having multiple prospects projected to hear their name called. On top of that, players from high schools in the region added a bumper crop of talent to the mix. The result? The Cowboys were able to steal 6 top 125 visits based on where players hailed in their amateur days; prospects who are big names in the draftnik pool, but still allowing Dallas to talk to 30 other prospects on national visits.

More than likely there’s at least a couple of teams around the league who decidedly don’t have such rich pools to draw water from.

And it’s a built-in advantage year after year. Even when not used, it’s an advantage being able to flesh out players you feel aren’t worth targeting. In the draft game, every piece of intel you have other teams don’t, helps.

A common refrain from last draft class was that Tyler Smith was a shock pick because there was no indication the team was in on him. Smith attended North Crawley High School in Fort Worth! You mean to tell me the surprise pick of a first round who grew up in the team’s backyard was never snuck into the facility? Sure, Jan.

Connor Williams, Coppell HS alum, was a Dallas Day pick. Watch this one.

Thou shalt pay close attention to the front office interviews and pre-draft presser

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are notorious for their inability to keep a secret. It pisses fans off, for no good reason. Can anyone name multiple draft prospects who were stolen from the Cowboys because they talked about their need and were jumped by a trade-up team? It doesn’t happen.

However fans are able to hone in on what Dallas is looking for. The Commandments are getting published early this spring, so be on the lookout for the pre-draft presser which will be ultimately revealing, but pay attention to the recent words of Stephen Jones.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire