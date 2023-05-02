Cowboys 2023 draft the antithesis of legendary 2020 version

The Cowboys 2020 draft was a thing of beauty. At a time when a global pandemic caused the earth to seemingly stand still, sports fans needed a pick-me-up like the NFL draft. Dallas fans got that and more when the Cowboys picked banger after banger in one of their most feel-good drafts in recent memory.

From the first pick to the last, Dallas adapted and reacted to the landscape, getting extreme value throughout and becoming the darlings of the NFL in the process. That was decidedly not the case in 2023.

As many will remember, the club had their sights set on LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson with their pick at 17. But after CeeDee Lamb (a player who was widely considered WR1) fell into their laps, their plans went out the window and they pounced on opportunity.

They continued their opportunistic ways throughout the draft, snagging highly regarded players like Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore, Reggie Robinson and Bradlee Anae along the way. They even traded to pick up Tyler Biadasz on Day 3.

At the end of the day, fans and the Cowboys scouting department rejoiced, even if there were some reported grumblings from coaches. It was one of the most talented draft classes in years, maximizing value at nearly every corner and filling needs along the way.

A stark contrast

At first glance, the 2023 draft stands in stark contrast to the scout-driven 2020 draft class.

Unlike 2020, the Cowboys didn’t appear to get value at every corner. The common sentiment from most analysts is Dallas reached on nearly every pick (actual draft spot vs consensus draft value).

In 2020, they adapted as the draft fell and acted opportunistically. In 2023, they appeared to have their picks submitted a day in advance.

They were like a fantasy football team set to auto-draft, over-ranking players to ensure they got their men, no ability (or desire) to pounce on value and happy to just pick the players they targeted.

Whether that’s reality or not, it’s an early impression held by many. And it’s the primary reason behind many of their poor draft grades.

Anything can happen

Keep in mind, the legendary 2020 class didn’t turn out to be a flawless draft class. While it’s still one for the ages, some of those late round “hits” eventually turned into “misses.”

Aside from Lamb, Gallimore was arguably the biggest steal at the time of the draft. He’s struggled to live up to pre-draft expectations and is now playing for a roster spot in this his fourth year with the Cowboys.

Robinson, a fourth-round pick, was another player adored by most analysts at the time. But after bouncing between CB and SAF with Dallas, he’s not even in the NFL anymore.

Anae, drafted in the fifth round in 2020, played in 11 games but still couldn’t stick around Dallas beyond 2021.

This is all proof that what looks successful today may not look successful tomorrow and what looks terrible today may not look terrible tomorrow.

With that said, 2020 was still a draft for the ages. It was a time the Cowboys openly adapted to the ever-changing situations of the draft and prioritized value even if it meant picking a player they weren’t targeting in advance.

The 2023 class appears to be made up of players they were honed in on in advance. It’s a very different looking strategy which could yield very different results.

Nothing to do now but wait and see how it all turns out.

