Cowboys 2023 Coaching Tracker: 5 assistants will not have contracts renewed

There’s a lot in motion right now for the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff following their elimination from the playoffs Sunday. While any sentiment that the man in charge of it all is interested in changing out Mike McCarthy, there is definitely a shakeup happening just below him on the org chart.

Whether it’s coaches interviewing for other teams, contracts expiring or a combination of both, McCarthy’s staff is in flux and could look substantially different in 2023. Check below now and in the future for the latest updates on the status of Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore and all the position coaches.

Dan Quinn - Denver Broncos Ccandidate for head coach

Quinn interviewed for the Broncos head coaching opening on Friday, January 20, two days before the Cowboys played their divisional round game. He was the eighth and final candidate to interview. The Broncos front office flew to Dallas to interview him. They have not announced a second round of interviews yet.

According to reports, Quinn would be looking to add Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator if he were to be offered a job.

Kellen Moore - Carolina Panthes candidate for head coach

The Cowboys offensive coordinator just has one interview lined up at this point, for the vacant Panthers job. Carolina fired Matt Rhule in season.

Moore was the ninth and final first-round candidate, but things apparently went well enough for the interview to turn into a two-day experience.

Dan Quinn - Arizona Cardinals candidate for head coach

A day prior to the divisional round game, Quinn was part of a virtual interview with the Cardinals. On Wednesday he flew in for a follow up interview to be Kliff Kingsbury’s replacement. Arizona is also interviewing eight different candidates.

Dan Quinn - Indianapolis Colts candidate for head coach

Quinn also interviewed with the Colts prior to the final game. Like Arizona, Indianapolis wants to know more about Quinn and they’ve set up a second interview for Saturday.

Linebacker coach George Edwards - will not return

Edwards came over with the original McCarthy coaching staff as senior defensive assistant. He became linebackers coach after one year when DC Mike Nolan, who was in charge of the position, was let go. Now his contract is up and he’s one of several coaches who will not be brought back.

Assistant DL coach Leon Lett will not be retained

The former Cowboys defensive lineman from the 1990s has been with the team for the last 11 seasons in the coaching capacity. He started as an assistant under Brian Baker and survived through numerous defensive coordinators, including under current position coach Aden Durde. Now Durde, presuming he stays on board as he’s under contract for another season, will have his own chosen assistant.

RB coach Skip Peete will not be retained

Peete is another coach whose contract has expired after coming aboard with McCarthy in 2020. Most assistant contracts are for three years, but Peete will not be brought back. This was his second stint with Dallas after coaching from 2007 through 2012.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin will not be retained

Philbin was McCarthy’s OC for a stint in Green Bay and came over with him to get the offensive line together. It did not seem to work as there were issues with the offensive line all three seasons. Injuries played a part, but Dallas will be searching for a new leader to continue the maturation of Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Terence Steele.

QB coach Doug Nussmeier - contract expired

Nussmeier was a holdover from the Jason Garrett era, staying on board with Moore but elevated from tight ends coach in 2018-2019. The club will look for someone else to be the man to get Dak Prescott’s consistency issues straightened out.

Assistant head coach Rob Davis has been let go

Assistant head coach Rob Davis has been let go

Coaches still under contract

Head Coach Mike McCarthy

Dan Quinn (DC)

Kellen Moore (OC)

John Fassel (ST)

Joe Whitt Jr. Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Al Harris (DB)

Jeff Blasko (asst. OL)

Robert Prince (WR)

Rayna Stewart (asst. ST)

Harold Nash (strength)

Lunda Wells (TE)

Aden Durde (DL)

