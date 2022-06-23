Cowboys 2022 training camp dates announced

T-minus 33 days. On Thursday, the NFL announced the locations and start dates for all 32 teams’ training camps, gearing up for the 2022 regular season debut. Once again, the Dallas Cowboys will escape the terroristic Texas heat of August and relocate the organization to the Pacific-wind-aided cooler temperatures of Oxnard, CA.

Dallas will kick things off with both rookies and veterans simultaneously, as Mike McCarthy and his staff return for a third year in a row. The first day of practice will be July 26.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season with a disappointing finish. They limped to the end of the regular season without much cohesion on offense, and then were bullied by the San Francisco 49ers in a home playoff loss in the wild-card round. Dallas managed to make it a contest down the stretch, but ran out of time for one final attempt to pull off the comeback when the referee respotted the ball as the clock ran.

They will begin their journey to take such fates out of others hands with a decidedly different lineup. The Cowboys will enter camp without Week 1 starters from 2021 WR Amari Cooper, RT La’el Collins, LG Connor Williams and DE Randy Gregory. They are hardly short on star power, however, with QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ready to lead the offense and DE DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Trevon Diggs and unicorn Micah Parsons on defense.

