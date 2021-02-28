Cowboys 2021 Draft Debate: Safeties Ar’Darius Washington vs Trevon Moehrig

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t spent valuable draft capital on a safety since they used the No. 37 overall pick in the 1992 draft on Darren Woodson. Woodson went on to play his full 13-year career with Dallas, helping them to win three Super Bowl championships. The cupboard isn’t bare, but it’s certainly not stacked as the Cowboys currently only have Donovan Wilson, Darian Thompson and possibly Reggie Robinson on the roster currently.

With a large need for new blood, it might be time for Dallas to again try to hit big on safety in the draft. The question for the Cowboys is which of the two would be a preferable target.

As part of a recurring series to debate which of two prospects are the best fit for the Cowboys, this edition will feature two TCU safeties, Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington and will feature draft analyst and radio host Jeff Cavanaugh of 105.3 The Fan.

Moehrig stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 208 pounds. In the Horned Frogs shortened ten-game season he had 47 tackles including two for loss, with two interceptions, and nine pass deflections. Washington stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 179 pounds. In nine games he had 37 tackles, including one for loss and four passes deflections.

Mike Crum: Trevon Moehrig is the best safety prospect in the draft

There is a reason scouting sites such as Draft Wire, Pro Football Network, Walter Football, Tankathon and many others have Moehrig as the top safety on their board.

At 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, he has the size most teams look for in a safety prospect. Moehrig has plenty of athletic traits as well. Whether it’s speed to cover sideline to sideline or flexibility in his hips to move quickly in either direction, he has all the twitch needed to be a playmaking free safety in the NFL.

The scouting combine usually has different types of drills in which the prospects move their feet in and out of areas while maintaining eyes up to see the play in front of them. Moehrig’s tape shows no issues in that area, he is very fluid while watching the play in front of him. He has the size and athleticism of a first-round safety prospect.

Jeff Cavanaugh: Ar’darius Washington is more than just his size

Moehrig is considered the top safety by many scouting sites because he is a safe pick. Can he tackle? Sure. Can he play man coverage? Sure. Can he play a deep half? Sure, but Ar'Darius can as well, and he has the best instincts in this draft which is a key to the position.

He reacts to each individual play better and faster than any other safety in the class. Yes Washington is 5-foot-8, but he knows where he is going, he knows how to read what the QB is doing, he follows the route combinations better and that is more important than a few inches in height and 25 pounds.

Washington also isn't limited to an over-the-top FS like Moerhig. Versatility is a big part of his appeal. He can be used like a utility knife, play him over the top, at nickel cornerback, or in the box and he will make an impact.

Crum: Moerhig was the better safety while they played together at TCU

In Moehrig’s time at TCU he was voted by the coaches and Associated Press as an All-Big 12 player. He made seven different All-American teams and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in all of college football.

The last few safety’s to win said award and get drafted in the NFL were Grant Delpit, who was injured as a rookie, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eric Berry and Malcolm Jenkins. There are six All-Pro teams made in that group, that’s great company at the NFL level. Moehrig also was in charge of getting all the defensive backs in the right positions. Calling plays and audibles for the back end of the defense.

Cavanaugh: College Awards are unimportant at the NFL level

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted on Twitter Feb. 16 NFL Personnel departments don't care about college awards. Let’s put both prospects tape against each other instead. It says Washington is better in man, has better instincts, is better in zone coverage and even in run support and tackling. He just is a more physical player on the field. When you study the tape and look trait by trait it’s Ar'darius across the board. Moerhig did receive many college accolades, but his tape doesn't translate as well at the NFL level as the tape for Ar'darius does.

Crum’s Conclusion

Texas Christian University safety Trevon Moehrig (7) breaks up a pass for Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33).

In three years at TCU, Moehrig racked up 124 tackles, seven interceptions, 21 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Over the last two years he took part in nine takeaways, second in all FBS. He was second in passes defended in the Big 12, and was amongst the league leaders with 1.1 pass deflections per game. Moehrig also was team captain every game in 2020. Prototypical size, necessary athleticism, college production, and leadership. Trevon Moehrig is the safety the Cowboys need in their defensive backfield.

Cavanaugh’s Conclusion

In the 2019 season, Ar'darius had 46 tackles and 5 interceptions alone. Trevon Moehrig had good production every season at TCU, which is a credit to him, but Ar'darius didn’t have ball production this season because teams stopped throwing at him.

Over two seasons at TCU, Pro Football Focus tracked him giving up only 157 yards on 562 coverage snaps and two missed tackles in 584 total snaps. Tyrann Matthieu and Antoine Winfield Jr have shown that size isn’t everything at the safety position. Take the player that the tape says is the top safety prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. Ar'darius Washington is that prospect.

