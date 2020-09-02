Cowboys 2020 Preview: What the numbers say about Dallas’ defense

The 2019 Dallas Cowboys season was just plain weird.

They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs despite having the league’s sixth best point differential (+113) and a pythagorean win expectation of 10.7 wins. They should’ve been competing with the New Orleans Saints for a bye week in the playoffs, not sitting on their couches in January.

What went wrong?

There has been plenty of focus on the Cowboys’ offense, which was dominant at times but struggled against playoff teams. The continued rise of Dak Prescott plus the addition of CeeDee Lamb and the possibility of Kellen Moore letting loose a bit more with new head coach Mike McCarthy is enough to make most fairly confident that the offense is set to thrive.

But what of the defense?

Here’s how the Cowboys defense performed overall relative to the rest of the league in 2019 in terms of EPA/play allowed.

(EPA is short for Expected Points Added. Expected Points are derived from a formula based on past seasons of NFL data and take into account down, yards to go, yards gained, and other factors to produce the likely amount of points scored on any given play.)

View photos

In this piece, we’ll break down the three levels of the Cowboys defense heading into 2020 and try to predict if they’ll help push Dallas over the hump this season.

Defensive Line

The defensive line got a big overhaul this offseason. Of the five Cowboys with the most pass rush snaps in 2019 (per Pro Football Focus), only Demarcus Lawrence is returning in 2020. Dallas is looking to replace the production of Robert Quinn and Maliek Collins with newcomers Everson Griffen and Dontari Poe.

View photos

The plot above compares each player’s sacks (as measured by PFF, which does not award half sacks and may differ from the official NFL total) with their expected sacks. Expected sacks (xSacks) depict how many sacks a player would be expected to get based on their pressure rate. Sacks are far less stable than pressures, so in predicting future success you’re generally much better off using expected sacks over sacks.

Lawrence’s first season into his five-year, $105 million contract extension was a disappointment in most regards, but his pressure rate of 13.6% was right in line with his career rate of 13.5%. He actually led the Cowboys in expected sacks in 2019, slightly edging out Robert Quinn, though Quinn played 37 fewer snaps.

Everson Griffen is the biggest addition to the line. He has been remarkably consistent over his career and there is evidence that his sack totals don’t do him justice.

View photos

Story continues