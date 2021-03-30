BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Cowboys 17th-game opponent officially on the updated 2021 schedule

K.D. Drummond
·4 min read
The worst-kept secret in all of sports is now official. Since the end of the 2020 regular season, everyone has expected the NFL to adopt a 17th-game to the regular season schedule. The move was coming regardless, but with the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding an extra game that matters was even more of a no brainer, despite some players thinking it’s a horrible idea.

On Tuesday, the league owners took a vote and have passed the measure to reduce the preseason to three games and add one to the slate. The format will match like-finishing teams from a division in the opposite conference. The NFC East will go on the road to take on the AFC East which means third-place Dallas will visit the third-place New England Patriots.

Here’s a look at the complete list of 17th games and the total look at Dallas’ 14 opponents for the 2021 season.

Full List of 17th game adds to schedules.

Home / Away vs NFC East

Every year, the Cowboys will square off against their three division rivals, the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team. Dallas finished their NFC East schedule 2-4 for the 2020 season following Sunday's loss to the Giants, splitting with New York and Philadelphia and being swept by Washington.

17th Game Opponent: New England Patriots

First reported by TheMMQB's Albert Breer, the NFC East and AFC East seeds will match up with each other. So NFCE3 Dallas will take on AFCE3 New England. The Cowboys are 7-6 lifetime against the Patriots.

NFC South 1: @ New Orleans Saints

The rivalry gets renewed with a trip to the Big Easy. Will Jameis Winston be the starter for this one?

NFC South 2: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If the Cowboys had won the NFC East, they'd have faced Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Now, they'll get to square off against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs who have returned almost every important player.

NFC South 3: vs Carolina Panthers

Who will be the QB for the Panthers in this one, will they make a move to acquire one of the top draft QBs or does Teddy Bridgewater still line up under center?

NFC South 4: vs Atlanta Falcons

A Watermelon rematach. Dallas won their first game of the season at home, 40-39, in one of the NFL's most epic comebacks in history. It will be the third time in four years the teams meet but this time Dallas will have Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator instead of him being the head coach they try to take down.

NFC North 3: @ Minnesota Vikings

Another matchup against Kirk Cousins and his guys is on tap. The Cowboys beat Minnesota 31-28 in Week 9. It will be the third-straight season the two franchises collide in the regular season.

NFC West 3: vs Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals put a whooping on a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team in 2020. Revenge is on the mind.

AFC West 1: @ Kansas City Chiefs

When we previewed this game in January we asked if the Chiefs would be the two-time defending champs (they aren't) and whether or not Prescott would be the second-highest paid QB behind Pat Mahomes. He is. For now.

AFC West 2: vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders basically were Dallas west in 2020 but many of those players have moved on. Rod Marinelli is still in town, though.

AFC West 3: @ Los Angeles Chargers

A new coaching staff for the Chargers and Justin Herbert as Brandon Staley takes the big chair after being Sean McVay's latest coordinator to turn into a head coach.

AFC West 4: vs Denver Broncos

The Broncos are currently right in front of Dallas in draft order, so it's possible the target Cowboys brass wanted will be lining up against them.

