Cowboys take 17-7 lead on Dak Prescott's second TD pass

Dak Prescott threw his second touchdown pass of the night, giving the Cowboys a 17-7 lead with 11:37 to go until halftime.

The Cowboys have scored on all three possessions but failed to get in from the Seattle 2 after having first-and-goal from there. That set up a 30-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal on their first drive.

They have had touchdown drives of 75 and 68 since.

After Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 42-yard field goal, which came after a 5-yard delay of game, the Cowboys marched down the field. On fourth-and-one from the Seattle 47, Tony Pollard went 11 yards.

The Cowboys scored on a 7-yard pass from Prescott to Brandin Cooks. Their first touchdown was a 15-yard Prescott throw to CeeDee Lamb.