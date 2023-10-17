Cowboys take 17-10 lead with Dak Prescott TD pass to Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has his first touchdown with Dallas.

The Cowboys have taken a 17-10 lead over the Chargers with 11:19 left in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Dak Prescott hit Cooks with a 2-yard pass in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Dallas got into Los Angeles territory with what should have been a broken play to start the fourth quarter.

On third-and-11 from the Dallas 24, Prescott evaded the rush and threw across his body to hit Tony Pollard over the middle 8 yards in front of the line of scrimmage. Pollard then darted down the field for a a 60-yard completion, getting caught by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

It took several more plays from there, but on second-and-goal from the 2, Prescott dropped back and hit Cooks for the score.

The drive finished at eight plays and 75 yards, taking 4:49 off the clock.

Cooks now has touchdown receptions with five different teams since 2014: the Saints, Patriots, Rams, Texans, and Cowboys.