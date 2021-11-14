The Falcons went for it on fourth-and-seven at the Dallas 32, and Matt Ryan threw incomplete. The Falcons now trail 14-3.

The Cowboys took over there for their third possession and went the 68 yards in 12 plays. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run.

The Cowboys converted a fourth-and-five from the Atlanta 33, with Dak Prescott completing a 21-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Elliott has only 11 yards on six carries.

Prescott is 9-of-13 for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys take 14-3 lead on an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run