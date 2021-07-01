The Cowboys are returning to training camp in Oxnard, California, this summer.

They announced their practice schedule for that part of their training camp, and the Cowboys will have 13 practices open to fans.

The charter lands in California on Tuesday, July 20 and the Cowboys have their first practice Thursday, July 22. The team will have the opening ceremony on Saturday, July 24. The Cowboys’ first padded practice is Wednesday, July 28.

The Cowboys play the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 before returning to California. They have a joint practice with the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Dallas breaks the California portion of camp on Thursday, Aug. 12, to travel to Phoenix for a preseason game against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys are contractually obligated to the city of Frisco, Texas, to open camp to fans at their home training complex. They have not announced that practice schedule yet.

Cowboys will have 13 open training camp practices in California originally appeared on Pro Football Talk