Cowboys 10 Draft Commandments for 2024 after they screwed them up in 2023

For over a decade I’ve tracked the Dallas Cowboys’ trends, tells and tendencies when it comes to the NFL draft. Coinciding with the ascent of Stephen Jones to be the primary negotiator and money man for the club, inheriting the responsibility from owner Jerry Jones, and the reorganization of the scouting department under Will McClay, things have followed a pattern. There are certain things the Cowboys fundamentally believe in, other things they look to achieve and other things still that tend to happen more often than not, even when not a solid rule.

I’ve termed the collection of thoughts as the Cowboys Draft Commandments, and each season, choose 10 from among them that feel like safe bets when analyzing a given draft class and where Dallas chooses in the rounds. Last season, 2023, the Cowboys didn’t really adhere to the Commandments and it may have resulted in one of the worst-performing rookie classes in recent memory. The book is not written on the class as a whole; no class should be judged before three years, but first impressions aren’t irrelevant.

Here’s a look at the 10 commandments outlined for 2023, how well the team stuck to them and how they worked out, ranked in order of importance for 2024.

