Cowboys take 10-3 lead on CeeDee Lamb's 20-yard score

The Cowboys' red zone issues continue Sunday, so the key is not getting inside the 20.

Dallas leads the Patriots 10-3 after one quarter, scoring on both of its possessions.

In the first three games, the Cowboys had only six touchdowns in 15 red zone possessions. Only the Bucs, Titans and Texans had a worse success rate than the Cowboys’ 40 percent.

The trend continued after the opening kickoff.

The Cowboys went 70 yards on 10 plays before stalling at the New England 5 before Brandon Aubrey kicked a chip-shot, 23-yard field goal.

Dallas reached the New England 20 on its next drive, a yard from getting into the red zone, but the Cowboys didn't chance it. Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb on a fade for a 20-yard score.

The Cowboys had 145 yards and eight first downs in the first quarter, and Prescott was 10-of-12 for 122 yards.