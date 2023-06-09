Cowboys have 1 of 3 preseason games nationally televised

The Dallas Cowboys are unquestioned and unrivaled as America’s Team. Year after year, no matter the lack of winning conference or league championships, they are always the highest draw. They lead the league in home and total attendance, dominate the list of most-viewed games and lead the world in non-story stories that make their way into the national news.

Once again, this is proven in how many of their 17 regular season games the league silences all outside noise. Seven of their games are nationally televised including six in primetime. In the preseason though, the league wants to give all fanbases an opportunity to watch their squad so Dallas isn’t always the center of attention. That’s the case in 2023 where only one of the club’s three contests will be televised. The NFL Network preseason schedule was released on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Week 2: @ Seattle Seahawks August 19

The Cowboys will have a regular season preview against the Seahawks, with the teams meeting again in Week 13. That will be a Thursday night game in Dallas, but for this contest the Cowboys will travel up the Pacific Coast to take on Geno Smith and company in the dress rehearsal game.

Kickoff time is at 9:00 p.m. Central time and it’s the last of four Saturday games which means there’s a chance fans will miss the opening kickoff if the 6:00 p.m. game runs long.

They almost always run long.

Here’s the full Week 2 slate of televised games.

Week 1 and 3: Home games, but not on national TV

Dallas’ preseason games that aren’t nationally televised can be viewed locally on the CBS affiliates in North Texas (and many other places). The Cowboys will actually break from camp in Oxnard to travel to Dallas in Week 1, return to Cali before the Seahawks game, then return to the Lone Star State for good before their final exhibition.

Advertisement

With the schedule now at 17 games, each year a team has just eight home games (like Dallas in 2023) they get two home exhibitions. Remember the league prices exhibitions into the cost of season tickets so there’s always a 10-game package.

Week 1: August 12, 4:00 p.m. Central vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3: August 26, 7:00 p.m. Central vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1 National TV Schedule

Week 3 National TV Schedule

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire