Cowboy wrestling legend John Smith retires as program's head coach

Apr. 11—John Smith's career at Oklahoma State has come to an end. His success, however, will forever endure.

Smith, who won five national championships, announced his retirement as wrestling coach Thursday after 33 years at the helm of the most successful program in intercollegiate sports.

"I can't even begin to tell you what Oklahoma State has done for me, my wife, my immediate family and brothers and sisters who all graduated from OSU," Smith said. "My journey started at age 17 here at Oklahoma State and it has allowed me to accomplish everything I ever wanted."

Smith, 58, is a three-time All-American and won individual NCAA titles at 134 pounds in 1987 and 1988. He still holds the OSU records for wins (152), single-season wins (47) and bonus-point wins (113), among others.

His Cowboy wrestling career also included three conference championships, the NWCA Collegiate Wrestler of the Year award.

He is the only American wrestler to ever win six consecutive World and Olympic championships — doing so from 1987 to 1992 — including gold medals at the '88 and '92 Olympics.

He was the first American to earn FILA's Master of Technique Award for the best technical wrestler in the world and earned the U.S. Olympic Committee Sportsman of the Year in 1990. He was also the 1991 FILA Outstanding Wrestler of the Year.

Smith was named one of the 100 Greatest Olympians of All-Time in 1996 and was inducted into the FILA Hall of Fame in 2003 and the first wrestler in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He is a member of the NCAA 75th Anniversary Team.

Smith was hired as coach in 1992, replacing Joe Seay.

Along with the NCAA championship teams in 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, Smith coached 33 individual champions, 490 dual wins, 153 All-Americans, 23 conference champions, 132 individual conference champions and two Hodge Trophy winners — Alex Dierenger and Steve Mocco. His numbers for All-Americans, conference championships and individual conference champions are believed to be the most in NCAA wrestling history, according to a release from OSU Athletics.

Smith retires with a 490-73-6 career dual record, good for the most wins in Oklahoma State wrestling history and third most in the history of Division I wrestling. He also coached his teams to eight undefeated dual season records and 21 top-five finishes at the NCAA Championships.

His wrestlers won better than 70% of more than 16,000 bouts during his time as head coach.

He is the longest tenured wrestling coach in program history and trails only James Wadley (men's tennis) and Henry Iba (men's basketball) as the longest tenured head coaches at OSU.

Smith also coached Team USA at the Olympics in 2000 and 2012, at the World Championships in 1998, 2009, 2010 and 2011 and at the World Cup in 1997. He coached the USA Women's Cadet World Team in 2018.

He is a Distinguished Member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, a two-time selection as the National Wrestling Coaches Association coach of the year and a 15-time selection as conference coach of the year.

"Coach Smith is a hero and truly the greatest of all time," OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. "John has dedicated his life's work to Oklahoma State University, Cowboy Wrestling and the sport. Although the decision comes with much emotion for him and for us, he felt the time was right to retire. Because we have so much respect for him, we will respect his decision and honor and celebrate his exceptional contributions and loyalty to Oklahoma State. John will continue to support the program as a lifelong Cowboy and due to his efforts, we know great things are yet to come for Cowboy Wrestling."

Coleman Scott will serve as the interim head coach of the Cowboy wrestling program. Oklahoma State Law requires that public sector jobs remain open and posted for at least five days prior to being filed.