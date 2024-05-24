Cowboy wrestling lands a third All-American transfer

May 23—Oklahoma State landed a commitment from Michigan transfer Cameron Amine on Thursday, marking another win in the portal for David Taylor.

Amine, entering his redshirt senior season, earned All-American honors in his first three seasons as a starter for the Wolverines and finished as high as fourth in 2022 and 2023.

"One last rodeo," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm excited to announce my commitment to Oklahoma State to finish out my last year! Thank you to the University of Michigan for the love and support throughout my career. I will forever bleed blue!"

Amine lost to Penn State's Mitchell Messenbrink in the NCAA quarterfinals at 165 pounds and to Stanford's Hunter Garvin in the consolation bracket, failing to earn a fourth All-American honor. Still, he finished the 2024 season as a top 12 wrestler at his weight via InterMat rankings.

Beau Mantanona was waiting in the wings at 165 pounds for Michigan as the No. 1 high school recruit at his weight.

It's not yet clear where Amine will fit into the Cowboys' starting lineup.

Dean Hamiti, a two-time All-American from Wisconsin, transferred to OSU two months ago. Caleb Fish transferred to OSU from Michigan State two weeks later. Both wrestled at 165 pounds in 2024, so it's a crowded weight class.

One of the three newcomers will need to bulk to 174 pounds and another will need to cut to 157 pounds. Those moves, of course, would also affect former Stillwater Pioneer Teague Travis (157) and true freshman Brayden Thompson (174).

Amine is 3-0 in his career against Hamiti and 4-1 against Fish.

Amine is the third All-American to transfer to Oklahoma State this offseason. Former Air Force heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson announced his commitment earlier this week.