Cowboy wrestlers react to John Smith's retirement

Apr. 15—Daton Fix had a simple message when John Smith announced he was retiring after 33 years at the helm of the Oklahoma State wrestling program.

"I'm glad that he stayed until the end of my career, especially after hearing he had some thoughts of leaving sooner," the historic program's first five-time All-American said Monday. "I can't thank him enough for always being in my corner, and it was an honor to be able to wrestle for him."

But Smith was just as grateful for wrestlers such as Fix when going through why he felt now was the right time to retire.

Smith mentioned the idea of retiring had been on his mind for several years now — stating that had the pandemic not occurred, he likely would have retired then — and the way his wrestlers "wrapped their arms around" the legacy of Oklahoma State wrestling.

"This year is definitely the closest I felt as a team, and think a big part of it was we were wrestling for each other, wrestling for Oklahoma State wrestling and for our coaches," senior Dustin Plott said. "It wasn't driven by selfish ambition, it was being part of something greater than ourselves. I think a lot of the success we had was driven from that."

During Smith's retirement press conference Monday in the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium — relocated from Gallagher-Iba Arena due to the large gathering of family, friends and athletes who turned out — Smith spoke about how the success of the program over the generations was fueled by the young Oklahoma wrestlers who grew up with the goal to wrestle for the Cowboys.

For the past 33 years, those native Oklahomans had the dream of having the greatest American wrestler coaching them, as well.

And for the Oklahomans on roster, they said they will cherish that they got to fulfill that aspect of the dream.

"There's an array of emotions — sad, obviously, that coach is retiring, but also really grateful to have been one of his athletes to be coached and mentored by him," said Plott, a three-time All-American from Tuttle. "... Growing up, I of course had coach's posters on my walls, and his (wrestling) shoes, and got to meet him at camps — which had me super stoked — and ended up wrestling for him. It's been a tremendous opportunity, and he's definitely been a contributing factor in my life."

For Stillwater High product Cael Hughes, he won't be as fortunate as Fix and Plott, having redshirt his first year in the program.

"It's kind of sad and unexpected — I wanted to get a least one (starting) season with him, but I understand it's his decision and everything," Hughes said. "It's not like he won't be around. He told me any time I need something, he's going to be watching. ... I grew up around OSU, and he was a big part of that, so he's definitely left a lasting impact on me, and I'm going to carry that through my career."

While Hughes won't have Smith in his corner for his entire career, he does have one moment he said he is beginning to cherish and think about more over the past few days.

Though he wasn't a starter this season, he did travel with the team to Wyoming and got to wrestle in a single dual — winning by major decision at 141 pounds. So Hughes, ultimately, did get at least one dual match with the legend in the sport in his corner.

"I've definitely been thinking about that. It kind of sucks having been a redshirt, you don't get to compete like you normally would, but getting that one, looking back, I'm thankful for it," Hughes said. "There are a lot of people coming in, a lot of big time recruiting classes coming in that aren't ever going to have that opportunity. So yeah, I'm just thankful that I got that one."

Hughes spoke of the multitude of phrases Smith would shout during practices that he said will still live on in the wrestling room despite the legendary coach moving aside.

But he and his teammates aren't quite ready for that first official practice without Smith.

"It's going to be strange," Plott said. "It's something I've already thought about — how different day-to-day training is going to be. ... Whoever is the head coach, I'll fully trust. But it will be a little different, though."

And while the wrestlers were somber about their head coach retiring, they also took solace in the message that Smith said he is retiring feeling complete in his work.

"I'm happy for him because it seems like he's really at peace with his decision," Plott said. "It was his decision, he went out on his terms, so I'm happy in that sense."

That's not to say the decision doesn't have an immediate impact, especially in the wrestling world.

Fix feels for all those young aspiring wrestlers across the state of Oklahoma that will never get the opportunity to have Smith as their college coach. However, the Sand Springs native also had an impactful message for those kids, and anybody worried about the future of the program.

"I definitely would have been disappointed if I was that 10-year-old kid (today), but he's still gonna be involved, you're gonna still see him around," Fix said. "A big part of Oklahoma State wrestling is the tradition and legacy, and that legacy and tradition is still there. It's still gonna be a big deal for as long as this program is here.

"Oklahoma State is always gonna have that legacy, and it's not going anywhere."

