Cowboy JV takes two from Chapman

Apr. 8—The Abilene High School junior varsity baseball team took a double header sweep from the Chapman Irish this week at Ted Power Field. Abilene won the opener 16-1 and then came back for an 11-7 win.

Abilene opened the first game by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first and then closed out the run-rule shortened contest with a single run in the second and six more in the bottom of the third.

Sophomore Lane Hoekman and freshman Ethan Evans powered the Cowboys past the Irish in the opener. Hoekman was three for three at the plate with three RBI while Evans busted a pair of hits and drove in two. Ethan went two for two, drove in two runs and scored three times in his Cowboy debut.

Shortstop Nolan Wilkins drove in a pair of runs while Cole Veal and Canyn Taylor also had RBI's for Abilene. Austin Bruna and Kevi Evans also had hits for Abilene while Landyn Rogers drove in a run and scored twice with freshman Brian Peterson adding a run scored.

Levi Evans tossed the first two frames to earn the win in game one. He allowed one hit while striking out four and walking one. Veal pitched the third inning giving up an unearned run on one hit. He walked one and struck out one.

Chapman freshman Karson Craig and junior Jed Moody had singles for the Irish. Freshman Brayden Sommers took the loss on the hill for Chapman. He went two-thirds of an inning giving up nine runs on four hits striking out two and walking three. Craig tossed the final two innings allowing seven earned runs on six hits. He struck out one and walked five batters.

Scoring summary:

Chapman 0 0 1 — 1-2-3

Abilene 9 1 6 — 16-10-3

2B: Hoekman, Levi Evans

SB: Hoekman, Veal 2, L. Evans, Rogers, E. Evans 4.

WP: Levi Evans

LP: Brayden Sommers

Game two

Cole Veal was perfect at the plate going three for three with three doubles and drove in four runners to lift the Cowboys in a come from behind win over the Irish. Veal doubled in the first scoring two, doubled in the fourth scoring two and he also doubled in the third inning.

Chapman took advantage of some Cowboy errors and jumped out with two runs in the top of the first for an early lead. Abilene responded with two in their half of the first but back came the Irish for three unanswered in the second inning. Trailin by three the Cowboys added two runs in the third inning and then pushed across seven runs in the fourth to take the lead. Veal's double was the big hit in the fourth inning driving in two more runners. Chapman added two scores in the fifth for the 11-7 final.

Ethan Evans and Hayden Riffel added hits for the Cowboys with Evans, Bruna and Peterson having RBI's.

Bruna started on the mound for Abilene, going three innings allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out seven and walked three. Ethan Evans got the win in relief, tossing two innings allowing two runs on one hit. He struck out three and walked two.

Chapman freshman Audiel Becker had two hits for the Irish with Benson Smiley, Jaysik Bauman, Aven Woods and Craig also getting hits for the Irish.

Smiley started on the hill for Chapman going two and two-thirds allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking two. Riggin Kuntz took the loss in relief giving up seven runs (three earned) on two hits walking four and striking out one. Moody pitched one-third allowing one hit.

Scoring Summary:

Chapman 2 3 0 0 2 — 7-6-5

Abilene 2 0 2 7 x — 11-5-4

2B: Veal 3

SB: Bruna 2, Rogers, Taylor 2, Peterson, E. Evans 2, Riffel; Becker 3.

WP: Ethan Evans

LP: Riggin Kuntz